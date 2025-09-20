Tropical Storm Gabrielle forecast to become Hurricane, Pass east of Caribbean islands  

The Tropical Storm is currently moving towards the Caribbean with a speed of 50mph.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle which is approaching the Caribbean waters is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday, as forecasted by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for Atlantic. Gabrielle will be moving east of Bermuda and Caribbean islands and pose no direct threat to the land.

The Tropical Storm is currently moving towards the Caribbean with a speed of 50mph. If strengthened to hurricane, Gabrielle will be the second named hurricane of the 2025 hurricane season after the passage of Erin .

11 pm AST Fri, Sep. 19 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Gabrielle.https://t.co/Cp7NyBs7wM pic.twitter.com/JWWAmVXl1b — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 20, 2025

Gabrielle is expected to weaken as it becomes a hurricane, hence pose no direct threat to any of the coastal countries. Meteorologists say that the tropical storm’s passage over the east coast may bring light to moderate rainfall, and slight flooding in some areas.