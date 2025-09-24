Thea Lafond appointed as member of World Athletes commission  

Lafond will continue to be as the member of the commission till 2029 until the end of her term.

Dominica’s world champion and triple jumper, Thea Lafond Gadson has been elected as the member to the World Athletics Athletes Commission. The election results were announced during the World Athletics Championships held in Tokyo where Lafond won against other nominees securing 1293 votes and filling one of the six seats.

Thea Lafond will continue to be as the member of the commission till 2029 until the end of her term. Other appointed members include Andreas Almgren of Sweden, Lia Apostolovski of Slovenia, Lisanne de Witte of Netherlands, Anne Ryzhykova of Ukraine and Gia Trevisan of Italy.

Lafond’s appointment highlights her achievements and athletic prowess on international stage, showcasing her high regards and respect she earned from athletes worldwide. The athlete notably also secured a silver medal position at the event held in Tokyo which marked her triumphed return to the ground following a surgery last year.

The President of Dominica Olympic Association, Billy Doctrove congratulated the athlete noting his dedication and determination for her sport and representing Dominica on international stage.

“I want to first congratulate Thea on her silver medal performance, which shows that she is well on her way back. I also would like to congratulate her on her election as a member of the Athletes’ Commission of World Athletics. I think it’s a major appointment for Thea and Dominica,” Doctrove stated.

The athletes commission of the World Athletics Championship is a governing body which ensures that competitors and athletes worldwide have a fair chance with their voices directly heard in the sport’s governance.

Thea Lafond has been congratulated widely by Dominicans for this achievement who all are extending their congratulatory message to the athlete.

A user named Gerald Dorsett wrote, “Congrats, Thea. Now let’s match it at home: establish a Dominica Athletes’ Commission, publish a transparent funding plan, upgrade facilities/physio support, and build a school-to-elite pipeline. Let this appointment lift every young athlete.”

Pascal Roach, another user wrote, “Congratulation our Olympic gold medal holder on your new appointment your hard work pays off continue to shine what is yours is your great Dominican woman god guidance and protection grand bay mahaut roots proud of you stay positive more great things to come.”