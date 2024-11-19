46-year-old man died in Bahamas after boat capsized in water

According to the police reports, the boat featured three people who left Andros on Sunday afternoon and experienced malfunctioning in their boat.

Bahamas: A 46-year-old man has been reported dead in an incident after a boat has developed mechanical fault and reportedly capsized on the shores of North Andros in Bahamas. A 44-year-old man has also been injured in the incident and taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

According to the police reports, the boat featured three people who left Andros on Sunday afternoon and experienced malfunctioning in their boat. One of them reportedly drowned, while one has swum to shore, saving his life. The third man was rescued by the officials present at the shores and the residents of Andros. The two survivors are under medical supervision at the nearby hospital.

The officials at the shores were given an alert after one of them reached Pleasant Harbour and asked the authorities to help him. The authorities have deployed their people at the shores and rescued another man who was present on the boat. Due to the mechanical issues, the boat experienced irregularities which drifted to a nearby cay, where these two spent the night.

The third person was declared by the doctors at the hospital and others were taken into the city for other medical treatments.

Previous boat accidents in the Bahamas

In September 2024, a similar incident was reported in Bahamas when four adults including two females, and two males were injured in an attempt to avoid collision with another boat near Pearl Island.

The males suffered with life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital due to their critical conditions. Besides this, one of the females sustained major injury on leg and on the face.

In June 2024, a boating incident was reported near Rose Island where two men died and one injured when the boat was about to collide with the shores.

In November 2023, the boat sank into the water and killed one of the American tourists when the ferry was heading to Blue Lagoon Islands.

In October 2023, a similar incident had been reported when 21 people were struck on the boat which had developed malfunctioning in Bahamas.