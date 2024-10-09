Nevis: Speed bumps and ramps installed at Westbury Road

The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley shared the update on his social media, where he noted it as an important concern for the villagers and they can’t ignore it.

Nevis: Speed bumps and ramps have been installed on the Roads of Westbury in Nevis. The installations have been led to control the drivers from reckless driving and over-speeding, which has been a major concern for the villagers.

The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley shared the update on his social media, noting it as an important concern for the villagers and they can’t ignore it. The social media post highlighted that the main goal of the federation is to construct a new road for the villagers.

A special thanks was extended to the members of the Nevis Island administration, Spencer R Brand, and also to the Public Works Team for their assistance and hard work in ensuring everything was completed on time.

Premier Brantley commented under the post and hailed the installation of the speed bumps and said, "This is excellent! I too have heard the complaints so happy that something has been done and hoping that motorists drive responsibly."

Notably, the locals seemed more than happy about this upgrade as they shared their opinions. One of them hailed the construction as great assistance as he highlighted that he had made several complaints over time, but it was only said to him that the installations would only be made when roads were fixed.

Another resident of the village noted it as a significant development as he mentioned that he drives daily over the road and the potholes make it concerning to address the issues soon.

"I'm happy that safety is a priority because I drive on that road daily and it isn't safe when I have to be dodging potholes and pieces of road washed away after patchwork. Very easy to run off the road. So, I hope all the complaints are heard and not just some," he said.

A user on social media regarding the rehabilitation work said that a Cautionary sign or railing should be added along the roads for more safety. To her reply, the special advisor to the Premier of Nevis, Latoya Biyanca Jones said that the issue will surely be addressed to enhance safety.