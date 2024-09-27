CPL 2024: Guyana Amazon Warriors maintains winning streak, defeats Barbados Royals by 47 runs

Shai Hope was given “Player of the Match” award for his powerful inning off 37 deliveries and made the team set the target of 220 for Royals.

Caribbean: Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained its winning streak by securing victory against Barbados Royals in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Wednesday night. With a powerful knock of 71 runs by Shai Hope, Warriors retained their second position in the points table and advanced to the playoffs.

Shai Hope was given “Player of the Match” award for his powerful inning off 37 deliveries and made the team set the target of 220 for Royals. The Warriors made 219 runs- one of the highest totals with eight wickets down and in the 20 overs.

Hope was well supported by Shimron Hetmyer who made 57 runs off 34 deliveries and Azam Khan who made 26 runs off 17 deliveries. With the victory, the Warriors defeated Royals by 47 runs and scored 12 points in the points table by winning three out of the last five matches.

Barbados Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first; however, the decision did not play well for the team as they failed to chase the target. David Miller from Royals made 71 runs off 34 deliveries and tried to chase the target when the team was nine wickets down.

Quinton de Kock also made 35 runs off 23 deliveries and was taken down by Moeen Ali of Warriors who took two wickets in his four-over spell with 16 runs. Rivaldo Clarke scored for the Royals, made 17 runs off 14 deliveries and was taken down by Imran Tahir of Warriors in his three over spell.

Guadekesh Motie from Warriors also took three wickets in his four-over spell by giving 42 runs. From Royals, the bowling performance was showcased by Maheesh Theekshana who took three wickets in four over spells with 15 runs. Jason Holder put four overs and took one wicket of 41 runs.

Barbados Royals lost two out of last five matches in the Caribbean Premier League 2024 and slide down from first position to the third in the points table with 10 points. However, the Royals were the first ones to advance to the playoffs of the tournament.