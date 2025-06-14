Dalila strengthens into Tropical Storm: Warnings issued for coast of Mexico

Earlier a Tropical Depression, Dalila has now strengthened into a Tropical Storm, the National Hurricane Centre for Pacific region has confirmed. In response to the formation of this new tropical depression the NHC in an update through ‘X’ have cited that parts of the coast of southern and southwestern Mexico could experience heavy rains and strong winds.

Tropical Storm #Dalila Advisory 6: Tropical Storm Warning Issued For the Coast of Mexico From Lazaro Cardenas to Tecpan De Galeana. https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme — NHC Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) June 14, 2025

In a further update released just an hour ago, the NHC Pacific has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Mexico from Lazaro Cardenas to Tecpan De Galeana. The NHC has warned that parts of Mexican states including Guerrero, Michoacan, and Colima could experience heavy rainfall this weekend, including isolated mudslides and flooding.

Approximately the tropical disturbance was about 295 miles south of Zihuatanejo, Mexico about 14 hours ago and since then has been moving towards north-northwest over a speed of 15 km/h. The storm is expected to take a turn towards the west-northwest by Sunday.

As of now, the disturbance is expected to move parallel to but offshore of the southwestern coast of Mexico. The storm has brought along a maximum sustained winds of nearly 55 km/h with higher gusts. Dalila is expected to strengthen even further in the coming days.