Man Dies of Heart Attack Outside Belize’ PGIA Airport

Belize: A man died at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) in Ladyville, Belize on Sunday morning.

Reports are that the man suffered an heart attack at the airport to which he fell near to his Red Ford Escape vehicle. He just dropped off his family at the airport and was making a departure when he suffered the attack.

The police officials were called on, who conducted the investigations, however they have not yet revealed the identity of the man. No foul play is also suspected in the case.

