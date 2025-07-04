PM Modi in Trinidad: Parliament Address & Top National Honour on Day 2

We are deepening our relations with Trinidad and Tobago: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendea Modi outlined that they will work for the enhancement of the bilateral and multilateral ties between Trinidad and Tobago and India. He said that they will enhance their ties in trade and other business sectors and then talked about the digitalization model of India.

He further mentioned the role of the UPI in the daily lives of Indian people, marking a great transformation of the country towards the digital society. He said, “We will share our expertise with Trinidad and Tobago in different sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and technology.”

PM Modi at Red House in Trinidad and Tobago PM Modi stressed that the advanced machinery of India will help in enhancing the agro-processing model of Trinidad and Tobago. “There will be no limit on the cooperation with you as we will always be guided by your needs and our priorities. Trinidad and Tobago has great potential and I am sure that these collaborations will help in establishing greater relations.”

He said that the partnership between two countries will set an example for the larger global landscape. PM Modi described that the relations between India and the CARICOM will also help in tackling the challenges such as climate change, food security and other geopolitical tensions.