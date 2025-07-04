PM Modi in Trinidad: Parliament Address & Top National Honour on Day 2

Island of Tobago observes first quadruple murder
2024-07-10 09:52:14
The Day 2 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will include a Parliament address and honouring him of the highest accolade of Trinidad and Tobago.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-07-04 13:15:13
PM Narendra Modi in Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago: Day 2 of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago begins with high anticipation as he prepares to address the parliament of Trinidad and Tobago this morning. The day will mark a crucial event in strengthening India and Caribbean ties with a focus on shared development and regional cooperation.
The Prime Minister will also be honoured with the Order of the State of Trinidad and Tobago, the nation’s highest accolade for PM Modi’s leadership and cooperating with the Caribbean during COVID-19.
Stay tuned with Associates Times for all the live updates directly from the Red House.
July 4, 2025 at 5:24 PM
After the exchange of MoU, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kamla Persad planted trees outside the house of assembly. Both were seen planting saplings of “Neem Plant” which is quite popular in India. The plant is used to cure different types of disease and provide oxygen to the humans.
Both PM Modi and PM Kamla Persad were seen presenting the plants to the students of the primary schools of Trinidad and Tobago. The aim of the tree planting ceremony is to enhance sustainable growth and outline the significance of the trees in the countries.
July 4, 2025 at 5:12 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kamla Persad Bissessar signed six Memorandum of Understanding for extending a helping hand to Trinidad and Tobago. The ceremony aims to enhance the bilateral ties between two countries, aiming to promote the shared commitment and goals between the two countries.
Foreign Ministers of both the countries have signed the MoU in the presence of the Indian delegations and other government officials of Trinidad and Tobago.
July 4, 2025 at 5:07 PM
There is a natural warmth between the people of India and Trinidad & Tobago, which is reflected across sectors. pic.twitter.com/2xNdSZReeC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025 at 4:42 PM
The National Anthem “Jana Gana Mana” has been played in the parliament of Trinidad and Tobago during the joint assembly of the senate and the house of representatives. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kamla Persad Bissesser addressed the assembly, the national anthem of both countries was played.
Notably, PM Modi and PM Kamla Persad talked about the shared goals, enhanced relations and potential collaboration between India and Trinidad and Tobago. PM Modi was also conferred with the highest honour of Trinidad and Tobago by the President, aiming to extend the gratitude to India and PM Modi for his great leadership in establishing ties.
July 4, 2025 at 4:36 PM
PM Kamla Persad Bissessar lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for enhancing the bilateral and multilateral ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago. She talked about the shared roots of the two countries and extended gratitude to India for their humanitarian gifts as a vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that India is a trusted friend and a reliable partner as both the countries stand together for shared goals and development. “Most of our democracies are diverse, committed to development, committed to prosperity and committed to growth, aiming to enhance the shared goals and then strengthen their bilateral ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago.”
PM Kamla Persad expressed pride in joining India-led initiatives for strengthening trade and business sectors, aiming to promote their shared commitments. She said that the country will adopt India’s UPI system and othe technological initiatives.
She further thanked India and PM Modi for their donations of 2000 laptops to the students of Trinidad and Tobago.
July 4, 2025 at 4:27 PM
PM Modi talked about the significance of dialouge and said that two nations come together to enhance the global south to mitigate climate change. He said that the countries who contribute least to climate change must not face its wrath and the shared goals of two countries on the basis of dialogue will enhance their ambitions for development.
He further thanked Trinidad and Tobago for great honour and expressed delight in addressing the joint session of the parliament.
July 4, 2025 at 4:19 PM
Prime Minister Narendea Modi outlined that they will work for the enhancement of the bilateral and multilateral ties between Trinidad and Tobago and India. He said that they will enhance their ties in trade and other business sectors and then talked about the digitalization model of India.
He further mentioned the role of the UPI in the daily lives of Indian people, marking a great transformation of the country towards the digital society. He said, “We will share our expertise with Trinidad and Tobago in different sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and technology.”
PM Modi stressed that the advanced machinery of India will help in enhancing the agro-processing model of Trinidad and Tobago. “There will be no limit on the cooperation with you as we will always be guided by your needs and our priorities. Trinidad and Tobago has great potential and I am sure that these collaborations will help in establishing greater relations.”
He said that the partnership between two countries will set an example for the larger global landscape. PM Modi described that the relations between India and the CARICOM will also help in tackling the challenges such as climate change, food security and other geopolitical tensions.
July 4, 2025 at 4:13 PM
PM Modi admired the women participation in the parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and said that respect for women is rooted in India’s culture. He said that women have played a great role in enhancing and advancing India.
“We are in an era of women-lead development as this model was also presented by India during the G20 summit.” He said that India has been working to empower women for their leadership in the political scenario of the country, aiming to strengthen their roles in serving the major roles in society.
July 4, 2025 at 4:06 PM
PM Modi expressed delight in visiting Trinidad and Tobago and lauded its people’s sacrifices, and struggles. He said that the people of this great nation have chosen the remarkable female leaders as Prime Minister and President who took pride to be called the daughters of India.
He said, “Both our nations rose from the shadow of clonisation to write our own story with courage. Today, both our nations stand as proud countries and democracies and I congratulate the country for enhancing peace, stability, and prosperity.”
He extended special greetings to PM Kamla Persad for forming the government once again and wished for her continued success as she leads the nation toward sustainable growth and prosperity.
“When I look at the people of India and Trinidad and Tobago, I feel a deep sense of emotion as for India, democracy is not just a political framework, it is a way of life. Your parliament also has some members whose forefathers come from India due to which there is a natural connection, warmth and bond among the two nations.”
He further talked about the West Indies cricket team and said that the Indians also cheer for them.
July 4, 2025 at 3:44 PM
Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago’. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians. https://t.co/eQjnGWHLxV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025 at 3:10 PM
The Prime Ministers of the both the nations along with other members of cabinet, the President and excellences have departed from the President's house to later meet at the Parliament where the Indian Prime Minister will adress the Parliament members. The day will continue with bilateral discussions and fruitful conversations for the shared benefit of the two nations. Following the Parliament session, a tree planting ceremony will also be held outside the Parliament house.
Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates as the events unfold.
July 4, 2025 at 2:56 PM
PM Narendra Modi highlighted that it is a matter of great pride that the Indian community who is residing in the country is preserving the traditions, customs, values and roots of their birth nation with great care and devotion.
He said that Trinidad and Tobago is a close friend of India and said that the true friendship will remain long lasting. PM Modi added that the cricket culture and the meeting of the calypso beats with Tabla beats showcased great cultural richness between two countries.
PM Modi stressed that they are looking forward to working with Trinidad and Tobago and said, “I see this honour as a responsibility to further strengthen our relations and enhance the skill set of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The honour will help in promoting togetherness, shared goals between the two countries as they will work for the well-being of the greater humanity.”
July 4, 2025 at 2:52 PM
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, the highest national award of Trinidad and Tobago. He addressed the award ceremony and expressed delight in receiving the award on the behalf of the people of India as the pride for both the nations.
The award was presented by President Christine Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar at the President’s office.
He said that the honour symbolized the enhanced diplomatic and friendly ties between Trinidad and Tobago and India. PM Modi added that the relations between two countries were established by the Indian diaspora who arrived in Trinidad and Tobago 180 years ago, reflecting the values and customs of the country.
July 4, 2025 at 2:40 PM
The service for the presentation of the “ Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago” has kickstarted at the President's House to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The award will be presented to honour the outstanding leadership at the global and regional level.
The award will be presented by President Christine Kangaloo soon after the cultural and other performance. Currently, the biography of PM Modi is being narrated at the President House, showcasing his role in serving the society of India with the vision of growth and development.
At the award ceremony, the leadership of PM Modi is lauded, outlining the timely and significant assistance of India during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also outlined how his leadership has benefited in establishing bilateral and multilateral ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago.
July 4, 2025 at 2:37 PM
As the Memebers of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister and the chief guest of the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the President's house, the official ceremony has begun for presenting the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to him.
July 4, 2025 at 2:25 PM
The Members of the Cabinet have started arriving at the President's house where the Indian Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will be conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest national honour 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' which is the nation's highest national honour.
July 4, 2025 at 12:50 PM
PM Narendra Modi was welcomed in Trinidad and Tobago with a special performance of Bhojpuri Chautal. The Performance included indan musicians performing the folk. The Prime Minister was seen enjoying the performance, as it also highlights the strong ties of Trinidad and Tobago with India and specifically the people of UP and Bihar.
July 4, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Trinidad and Tobago has led to outrage due to the closure of the roads. Citizens expressed frustration over the temporary closure of several major roadways connecting North and Central Trinidad on July 3, 2025.
The decision of the closures of the roads and diversion of the traffic was taken to facilitate the passage of Modi and other VIPs who participated in a series of events on his first day. However, many accused the authorities of causing significant inconvenience, with motorists stuck in traffic for miles and hours on Thursday.