West Indies win first-ever test match in Pakistan in 35 years

West Indies secured victory in the test match against Pakistan for the first time in 35 years in Multan, drawing the two-match series with score of 1-1 on Monday morning. The team won the match by 120 runs after successfully defending a target of 245 runs.

First Innings

Notably, on the third day of the game, the batting lineup of Pakistan was resisted to 133 runs and lost all their crucial wickets including the wicket of Skipper Babar Azam at 31 runs off 67 deliveries. The toss was won by West Indies in Multan Cricket Ground and decided to bat first, finishing the first inning at a lead of 163 runs.

Gudakesh Motie has remained highest runner in the first inning for West Indies as he played a knock of 55 runs off 87 deliveries. He was well supported by Vincentian all-rounder Jomel Warrican who made 36 runs off 40 balls. However, Pakistan failed to chase the lead and lost all their wickets at 154 runs with 49 runs were made by Mohammad Rizwan off 75 deliveries.

Jomel Warrican from West Indies took four wickets in his 17 over spell and 43 runs and was supported by Gudakesh Motie who took three wickets in his 13 over spell with 49 runs.

Second Innings

In the second inning, West Indies managed to increase the lead and set the target of 255 runs for Pakistan. The batting lineup of Kraigg Brathwaite and Tevin Imlach maintained the momentum for the team with their knocks of 52 runs off 74 balls and 35 runs off 57 balls respectively.

Pakistan made 133 runs and lost the match at their home ground due to five-wicket haul from Jomel Warrican in his 16 over spell with 27 runs. He was supported by Kevin Sinclair who took three wickets in his 17 over spell and 61 runs.

The match started on January 25 and ran through till January 27, 2025.

Notably, the two-match test series between West Indies and Pakistan ended up at the result of the draw with both winning one game each. The first match was won by Pakistan at their home ground despite inclement weather conditions and foggy skies.