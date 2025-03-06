Faster Pussycat lead singer's fiancée dies after falling from Royal Caribbean Cruise near Bahamas

The Royal Caribbean Cruise ship authorities also confirmed that the crew immediately launched a search operation and rescue effort, however they were unable to find Burch.

A woman died after falling from 80s themed Royal Caribbean Cruise ship sailing 17 nautical miles off south grand Bahama. The 56-year-old woman who is reported to be Kimberly Burch was the fiancée of Faster Pussycat lead singer Taime Downe. The family of the dead woman shed light on the details of what happened on the cruise ship, highlighting that Kimberly jumped off the cruise ship after an intense argument with her husband late night on Sunday.

The police officials and investigative authorities including U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and AIRMIA MH-65 investigated in the sea but were unable to find her body. The search operation was however suspended due to inclement weather conditions on Monday.

Kimberly’s mother, Carnell Burch reported that they encountered an unusual circumstance getting to know that their daughter was drinking on the cruise ship. She also confirmed that her daughter was not suffering from any sorts of depression, emotional or mental health issues.

The Burch family also shared a statement on their Facebook which read, “It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away. She was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you, Kimberly Burch!!”

A spokesperson to Royal Caribbean Group then passed a statement highlighting that the cruise ship company is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this time. The spokesperson further added that in order to respect the privacy they could not share any additional information on the matter.

Notably, Faster Pussycat, the band boarded on the cruise ship for their performance during its voyage from March 2nd to March 9th. Kimberly also shared a social media post with her husband, Downe on social media as they both boarded the cruise ship and captioned it as “We made it to the @the80scruise.” However, Downe has not responded yet on the incident.