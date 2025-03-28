Byron Messia and Dejour Alexander kick off their first European Tour

The tour begins today, March 28th, in Reading and will end on April 30th, 2025, in Bremen, Germany.

St Kitts and Nevis: Byron Messia, the dancehall sensation has started his one month long European tour along with Dejour Alexander today. The first in their career, the European tour marks a significant milestone for both the artists.

The tour is set to begin today on 28th March from Reading and will end on 30th April 2025 in Bremen, Germany.

Complete schedule of Byron Messia and Dejour Alexander Europe tour

March 28 – Reading, UK

March 29 – Birmingham, UK

March 30 – London, UK

April 4 – Toulouse, France

April 5 – Poitiers, France

April 10 – Israel

April 11 – Paris, France

April 12 – Stuttgart, Germany

April 17 – Berlin, Germany

April 18 – Stockholm, Sweden

April 19 – Goteborg, Sweden

April 20 – Turnhout, Belgium

April 25 – TBA

April 26 – TBA

April 30 – Bremen, Germany

Before beginning on the historic move, both the artist paid a courtesy call to the High Commissioner of St Kitts and Nevis, Kevin M. Isaac in London. During the meet, his excellency Kevin M. Isaac specifically guided the young artist with his great experience and insights to perform well and continue to achieve more success in the future.

Both of them then expressed their gratitude to the high commission and their work in strengthening the international relations of St Kitts and Nevis with the UK.

Dejour Alexander’s mother also expressed her excitement and cheered for her son through social media, she also expressed delight for her son on reaching at global stages and meeting high level authorities.

"We are thrilled to share that Dejour and Byron recently had the distinct honor of meeting with His Excellency High Commissioner Kevin M. Isaac. The meeting provided a valuable opportunity to discuss key matters of mutual respect and foster stronger ties between our respective communities,” she wrote.

Byron Messia is notably one of the famous singers of St Kitts and Nevis who was born in Jamaica and then adopted by a family from the twin island. Over years in his musical career, Messia has released several singles, several of them have become major hits in no time and made Byron receive immense representation across the globe.

He recently also won a Grammy Award in the Best R&B category further solidifying his position in the international music world.