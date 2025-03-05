St Kitts and Nevis: Two newly acquired plants commissioned at Quarry Division

The modern primary crushing plant was procured by Public Works Department of St Kitts and Nevis in the early part of 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: Two newly acquired plants have been commissioned at the Quarry Division of the Public Works Department on Tuesday (March 4, 2025). With the plants, the output capacity of the 40-year-old division has been increased, aiming to fulfill the rising demand in the construction sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

The first plant is named as the “Powerscreen Secondary Crushing Plant” and the second one is “Powerscreen Screening Plant”, aiming to elevate the supply. It will be helpful in increasing demand in the growing construction sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to that, a brand-new Rokbak Truck has also been commissioned during the ceremony where the government of St Kitts and Nevis expressed delight in enhancing infrastructure. It will be helpful in creating jobs in the sector and provide employment opportunities to the locals who are dependent upon these jobs.

The modern primary crushing plant was procured by Public Works Department of St Kitts and Nevis in the early part of 2024. It has replaced the previous 35-year-old plant, aiming to mitigate the rising demand in the local construction industry of the country. It was important to purchase a matching secondary crushing plant as it would also need to offer more efficiency and output in the works.

The new secondary crushing plant will provide the ability to department to process up to 250 tons of material per hour, which is considered a significant upgrade from the older machines. Moreover, it also has the ability to handle 80 tons that are required to aggregate the construction projects that are ongoing in St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Konris Maynard added that the acquisition and commissioning of the new equipment will mark a pivotal moment for the evolution of the infrastructure sector of St Kitts and Nevis. With these new additions, the output of the Quarry will be increased by over 300 percent, aiming to enhance the production capacity and the demands of future infrastructure projects.

It will also be helpful in avoiding costly delays and further lead to the reduction of the cost of the construction.