From Game of the year to Best direction: Astro Bot’s success at The Game Awards 2024

Astrobot, the game of the year, also received many other awards such as Best Game direction, Best Action/ Adventure game, and the Best Family Game.

13th of December 2024

Astro Bot game, the PS5 exclusive is the winner of The Game Awards 2024. The game designed by Sony’s Team Asobi, named several other accolades in its name for its incredible performance.  

Astro Bot, the game of the year, also received many other awards such as Best Game direction, Best Action/ Adventure game, and the Best Family Game.  

While Astro Bot was announced the ultimate winner, strong competitors including Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring Shadow just missed the chance to be the top performers landing them into second, third and fourth performers respectively.  

Astrobot is notably a 3D platformer where a player controls the character, which is named Astro Bot, by using DualSense Controller. Astro, the robot could jump, hover, spin, punch and could do a number of activities, making the game even more entertaining.  

The game was released on Play station's 30th Anniversary and received immense appreciation across the world from many critics in the gaming industry. The game has 90 levels, with all of them segregated into three difficulty levels, Easy, Normal and Hard.  

All game awards announcement: The bests in each category  

  1. Game of the Year: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment) 
  2. Best Game Direction: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment) 
  3. Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega) 
  4. Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega) 
  5. Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) 
  6. Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios) 
  7. Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II 
  8. Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/ Ubisoft) 
  9. Games for Impact: Neva (Nomada Studio/ Devolver) 
  10. Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE) 
  11. Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian) 
  12. Best Independent Game: Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack) 
  13. Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack) 
  14. Best Mobile Game: Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack) 
  15. Best VR/ AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/ Oculus Studios) 
  16. Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) 
  17. Best Action/ Adventure Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ SIE) 
  18. Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega) 
  19. Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco) 
  20. Best Family Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ SIE) 
  21. Best Sim/ Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) 
  22. Best Sports/ Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver /EA Romania / EA Sports) 
  23. Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE) 
  24. Best Adaptation: Fallout (Bethesda/ Kilter Films/ Amazon MGM Studios) 
  25. Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games) 
  26. Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh 
  27. Best Esports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games) 
  28. Best Esports Athlete: Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) 
  29. Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends) 

The Game of the year (GOTY) celebrates gaming success of games designed by developers around the globe. The Game Awards 2024 was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles this year and is an annual event taking place for the last 11 years.  

The process of winner selection for the Game Awards Beguns with over 100 video game publications and websites, which collectively decide 6 nominees. The voting among these nominees takes place from the Jury and public voting.  

The jury which holds 90% of the voting rights analyzes the game over technical and creative fields to announce the winners.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Jasmine Schofield Shines at PanAm Championship with Three Medals, Sets New National Record (PC - Facebook)
News

Jasmine Schofield Shines at PanAm Championship with Three Medals, Sets Ne...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Bahamasair Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Win as Caribbean’s Leading Airline
News

Bahamasair Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Win as Caribbean’s Leading Airlin...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

WCPL 2024: Barbados Royals wins second title in a row
News

WCPL 2024: Barbados Royals wins second title in a row

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

PM Pierre attends the Saint Lucian Carnival as it nears to an ‘End’
Featured

PM Pierre attends the Saint Lucian Carnival as it nears an ‘End’

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Know here new formats for Super 8 and final round of ICC T20 World Cup
News

Know here new formats for Super 8 and final round of ICC T20 World Cup

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Four armed suspect shot and killed in Kingston police encounter. Image Credit: DY365
Jamaica

Four armed suspect shot and killed in Kingston police encounter

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Freeport man bailed in case of money laundering and larceny.
Jamaica

Police constable bailed for $750,000 in Hanover murder case

Friday, 13th Dec 2024

Dominica

Minister Melissa Skerrit shares heartwarming photos of young girl in Domi...

Friday, 13th Dec 2024