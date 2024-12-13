From Game of the year to Best direction: Astro Bot’s success at The Game Awards 2024

Astrobot, the game of the year, also received many other awards such as Best Game direction, Best Action/ Adventure game, and the Best Family Game.

Astro Bot game, the PS5 exclusive is the winner of The Game Awards 2024. The game designed by Sony’s Team Asobi, named several other accolades in its name for its incredible performance.

Astro Bot, the game of the year, also received many other awards such as Best Game direction, Best Action/ Adventure game, and the Best Family Game.

While Astro Bot was announced the ultimate winner, strong competitors including Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring Shadow just missed the chance to be the top performers landing them into second, third and fourth performers respectively.

Astrobot is notably a 3D platformer where a player controls the character, which is named Astro Bot, by using DualSense Controller. Astro, the robot could jump, hover, spin, punch and could do a number of activities, making the game even more entertaining.

The game was released on Play station's 30th Anniversary and received immense appreciation across the world from many critics in the gaming industry. The game has 90 levels, with all of them segregated into three difficulty levels, Easy, Normal and Hard.

All game awards announcement: The bests in each category

Game of the Year: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment) Best Game Direction: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ Sony Interactive Entertainment) Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega) Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega) Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/ Xbox Game Studios) Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/ Ubisoft) Games for Impact: Neva (Nomada Studio/ Devolver) Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE) Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian) Best Independent Game: Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack) Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack) Best Mobile Game: Balatro (LocalThunk/ Playstack) Best VR/ AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/ Oculus Studios) Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) Best Action/ Adventure Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ SIE) Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/ Atlus/ Sega) Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco) Best Family Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/ SIE) Best Sim/ Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) Best Sports/ Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver /EA Romania / EA Sports) Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE) Best Adaptation: Fallout (Bethesda/ Kilter Films/ Amazon MGM Studios) Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games) Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh Best Esports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games) Best Esports Athlete: Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)

The Game of the year (GOTY) celebrates gaming success of games designed by developers around the globe. The Game Awards 2024 was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles this year and is an annual event taking place for the last 11 years.

The process of winner selection for the Game Awards Beguns with over 100 video game publications and websites, which collectively decide 6 nominees. The voting among these nominees takes place from the Jury and public voting.

The jury which holds 90% of the voting rights analyzes the game over technical and creative fields to announce the winners.