Cherry Blossoms in D.C.: Final Stages, Best Viewing Spots, and Festival Highlights

The time to plan your next picnic is here, Washington D.C.’s Cherry blossom have reached their stage 5, the puffy white blossom stage. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Yoshino Cherry trees at the Tidal Basin are just one step away from peak bloom, which is expected between 28th to 31st March, this year.

Timeline of the blooming stages

This year the timeline of the blooms has moved swiftly this year, which is a result of climate change. Stage 1 of blossoms started on March 11 and progressed through different stages on a steady pace. However, the blooms rapidly progressed from Stage 3 to Stage 4 in just one day.

According to the data, the blooms last year started a little earlier, with stage 1 recorded on March 2, and in 2023 it was even earlier on 23rd February.

Best places to enjoy the blooms

The Tidal Basin is one of the most famous and beautiful places to visit and enjoy during peak blossoming season. However, due to the peak season and its wide publicity, it attracts millions of visitors during this time making the picnic experience a little chaotic. In order to prevent that and have a relaxed experience, there are alternative locations, which one can consider for their next family picnic.

National Arboretum: Trees in this year are blessed with an abundance of blossoms and is often regarded as the home to cherry trees. Apart from this its wide-open space offers a peaceful sight for picnic. Hains Point: It is another famous spot for picnic, with waterfront views and beautiful cherry blossoms, however it is often less crowded than the Tidal Basin. East Potomac Park: Its scenic views offer an intricate experience to its visitors. The quiet place offers the best experience for a private or less crowded picnic. Dumbarton Oaks: This place regarded as the hidden gem in Georgetown is known for its picturesque garden and incredible views.

Cherry Blossom Festival Highlights

During the cherry blossom season, there are several events and activities held during to celebrate the spring including a parade around the Tidal Basin. The parade offers a bright and insightful experience resonating perfectly with the spring. Grand colourful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands, entertainers, performers and more.