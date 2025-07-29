US Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort to Offer Free Medical Services in Port of Spain

The clinics will be held from August 7 to 9, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, at NAPA on Frederick Street.

Trinidad and Tobago: The USNS Comfort, a mercy class hospital ship operated by the United States Navy, will dock in Port of Spain from August 5 to 11 as part of its final stop as part of its Continuing Promise 2025 mission. The medical teams aboard the comfort ship will be offering free health care services in partnership with the Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago.

The clinics will be running from August 7th to 9th from around 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Frederick Street. Services offered there will include adult and pediatric care, dental exams, eye checks, physical therapy and dermatology.

No appointments are needed, and patients will be treated on first come first bases. National ID is not mandatory for tests to be performed but could help in filling prescriptions. The authorities have however highlighted that there as an important rule, one issue per patient, per visit. People can rejoin the line afterward or return the next day if they need more care.

Surgical procedures will also be performed, but all onboard the USNS comfort. These procedures will only be performed over those who’ve been selected and screened by the Ministry of Health. The General public will not however be seen on the ship.

The visit will also aim to deepen military and civilian ties between the two countries through a joint training and cooperating in healthcare and disaster response areas.

A special concert by the US Fleet Forces Band, Uncharted Waters will also take place in Port of Spain. However, the dates for the same are yet to be confirmed.

“The visit of the USNS Comfort underscores the benefits of the strong partnership between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr. Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz. “We are sharing our very best—American excellence—with Trinidad and Tobago.”

Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello, who leads the U.S. 4th Fleet, said the mission “demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s enduring commitment to our allies and partners across the Caribbean, and Central and South America.”

Notably, this marks the 16th Continuing Promise mission since 2007 and the eighth for USNS Comfort. The ship has already visited different islands including Grenada, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.