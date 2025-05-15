Mexican influencer Valeria Márquez killed on livestream; Ex-Boyfriend named suspect

Valeria was live-streaming from her beauty salon, chatting with fans, when a supposed delivery person arrived at the door with a parcel.

Mexican Influencer Valeria Márquez was shot dead during a live stream at her beauty salon in Zapopan, Mexico on Tuesday night. The chilling video of the incident was captured on camera, which quickly went viral on social media and has attracted a lot of attention across the country. Allegations are now being made over Valeria’s ex-boyfriend and a top leader of the CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel), Ricardo Ruíz Velasco, who is also a prime suspect in the case.

As per reports, Valeria was streaming live over her social media in her beauty salon, casually talking to her fans, when someone arrived at the door to deliver a parcel. The influencer was holding a soft toy, a pink piglet and excitedly talked to her fans when she was suddenly attacked with gunshots.

Just in moments, she was lying on the table in her chair with blood flowing out at the desk in front of her, while the livestream continued. The live was shut down after a while when another woman picked the phone and cut the live, which partially revealed her identity. As per early investigation reports from the authorities, it has been said that a male intruder entered the salon and conducted the crime.

The incident has sparked a lot of attention online as it comes just days after Mayoral candidate Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez was shot dead during her election campaign.

Ricardo Ruíz Velasco is the prime suspect in Valeria Márquez case

Several unconfirmed reports online are also emerging against the former boyfriend of Valeria, stating his involvement in the murder of the 23-year-old social media influencer.

Valeria had reportedly been in a relationship with Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, who is a renowned businessman, and it is being said that Velasco remained upset about the influencer because she received expensive gifts from her fans. Valerai, also shared a video on social media with an expensive gift she received from her fan and bragged about the same just a night before her murder.

Ricardo Ruiz, also known as El Doble R has notably been involved in a similar crime in 2012 as well, when he participated in the murder of Venezuelan Daisy Ferrer Arenas, whose body was found in a sewage canal in Oblatos, Guadalajara. He has also been implicated in the murder of Juan Luis Lagunas, which is also known as ‘El Pirata de Culiacan.’