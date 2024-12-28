Olivia Hussey Eisley, beloved Juliet dies aged 73, leaving a legacy of kindness and beauty

Olivia was considered one of the most beautiful faces of Juliet, paired against actor Leonard Whiting (Romeo).

Olivia Hussey Eisley, the Romeo Juliet Star died aged 73 due to cancer on 27th December 2025.

Olivia was considered one of the most beautiful faces of Juliet, paired against actor Leonard Whiting (Romeo), and is widely appreciated for her role till date, even 56 years after the movie’s release.

The information of her death was shared by her family members on the actress’ official Instagram account with sincere condolence highlighting her legacy and journey over years.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” the post read.

The post further discussed Olivia’s legacy, as it was said that Olivia was a remarkable person whose, warmth and pure Kindness touched lives of many, who met her.

The Instagram post ended as, “She has left a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Olivia Hussey's Cause of Death

Olivia was notably suffering from breast cancer since 2008, which was cured, however recurred in 2018, and became the cause of her death.

Following her demise the fans of the veteran actor are extending their condolences through social media.

A user named Candace Whitehead wrote on Facebook, “Just woke up to see that the beautiful Olivia Hussey has passed away today. I am heartbroken. She was my first woman crush when I was little when I saw this film. She was also great in OG IT and Black Christmas. I'm so sad.”

Alex Kresock wrote, “RIP to the greatest Juliet to ever grace the silver screen. I watched this movie the night I asked my wife to be my girlfriend. She looks just like Olivia Hussey.”

Olivia Hussey Eisley has left behind her three children, Alex, India and Max, and her husband David Glen Eisley.

The actress was born on 17th April 1951, and has left a huge impact on her fans, with her outstanding work in several movies including Black Christmas, Scream Queen, Death on the Nile and many more.