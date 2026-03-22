St. Kitts and Nevis sees cruise surge with record arrivals and new ships

Cruise tourism is growing significantly in St. Kitts and Nevis with more ships arriving and helping the islands become one of the Caribbean’s favorite cruise destinations.

Comparing to the 2024, the year 2025 witnessed a strong and sustained growth in its visitor arrivals. A 6% increase in visitor arrivals was experienced in St. Kitts and Nevis and cruise passenger volumes surpassed by 690,000. This same growth has continued in the year 2026. This year the target is to experience a 10% increase in visitor arrivals.

The month of March also shows this boom in cruise tourism. March 2025 saw the arrival of 61 cruise ship calls with over 100,000 plus passengers arriving to St. Kitts and Nevis. All the numbers of 2026 surpassed the 2025 numbers.

March 2026 till now has welcomed 68 cruise ships bringing over 130,000 passengers arriving to the island. This number is expected to increase, as 9 days are left in the month of March.

The third week of March, 2026 itself welcomed a total of 30,000 plus passengers. Some of the cruises included AIDAsol, Grand Princess, Celebrity Eclipse, Brilliant Lady, Mein Schiff 2, Celebrity Apex, Valiant Lady, Norwegian Sky, Britannia, Wind Spirit and many more.

The launch of World’s largest cruise ship The Icon of the Seas in 2024 resulted in the rise in cruise tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Icon of the Seas has a maximum capacity of up to 7600 passengers. St. Kitts and Nevis was the first Caribbean country to introduce it as a cruise ship. This introduction in 2024 resulted in a significant increase in the cruise tourism of the island. Being visited by the world’s largest ship puts St. Kitts on a global cruise map. It also leads to an increase in future bookings by cruise lines.

With its launch in 2024, St. Kitts and Nevis saw a consistent rise in its number of cruise passengers.

Inaugural calls in St. Kitts and Nevis also marks a strong footing in cruise tourism. It also establishes a new partnership with the cruise line and the destination is set to be added to the global itineraries. In the year 2022-23, a total of 13 inaugural cruise calls were recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis. Ships include Seabourn Venture, Carnival Spirit, Voyager of the Seas, Ocean Explorer and Wonder of the Seas.

For the year 2025-26, a total of 13 inaugural calls have been planned. It includes major ships like Brilliant Lady and Star of the Seas. The Star of Seas' inaugural call is dated on 23rd October, 2025 and it is to be welcomed at Port Zante and the official ceremony will be held by the Prime Minister.

Marsha Henderson, the Minister of Tourism has consistently emphasized that tourism is a major pillar of the economy and it is central to job creation and national growth. She has always stressed on attracting higher spending cruise passengers and Premium cruise lines, which directly results in increase in passenger spending per visitor.

Dr. Terrance Drew has also talked about cruise tourism resulting in a critical multiplier effect for the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis. An average cruise visitor spending results in about US $135 per person, which in a way supports small business, generates employment and helps in contribution to the GDP. He mentioned that the country will “continue its efforts to diversify its products through innovation and creativity.”