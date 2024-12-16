3,600 passengers arrive in Trinidad onboard Enchanted Princess

A total of 3600 passengers have docked in the island nation and explored the natural offerings of the Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago: Over 3000 passengers arrived in Trinidad and Tobago onboard Enchanted Princess on Sunday morning. The cruise vessel made its inaugural call to the Port of Port of Spain, embracing the shores on the Christmas festive season.

A total of 3600 passengers have docked in the island nation and explored the natural offerings of the Port of Spain. Over 800 guests booked their tours with Tourism Trinidad under the independent tours category and travelled around the scenic attractions and the hotspot destinations of the country.

Passengers and crew on the Enchanted Princess received warm welcome at the Port of Port of Spain with sweet sounds of parang and steel pan music. They embraced beauty and cultural offerings of Trinidad and Tobago, enhancing their travel experience.

The officials from Tourism Trinidad welcomed the media and key cruise stakeholders including the captain of the vessel where they exchanged plaque with each other. During the welcome ceremony, they also exchanged traditional maritime exchange of crests and interacted with officials and passengers.

Earlier, Trinidad welcomed 611 passengers onboard the Seven Seas Mariner and offered an exclusive tourism experience to the tourists on November 23, 2024. It marked a great journey towards the country as over 547 guests enjoyed the pre-packed tours on their cruise voyage.

The passengers visited Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Maracas, Mt St Benedict, Paramin, the House of Angostura. They also embarked on the tours of the city of Trinidad and Tobago, exploring the scenic views and natural offerings.

Trinidad kickstarted its cruise season 2024/2025 by welcoming the inaugural visit of the MS Nautica. The vessel arrived at the Port of Port of Spain on Friday, November 15, 2024. Seabourn Venture also arrived in the country for the first day of the cruise season, marking great comeback of the winter cruise season for Trinidad and Tobago.

The passengers were welcomed by the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago with the music of steelpan.