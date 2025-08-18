Tragedy at Penzance Bay: 32-year-old drowns while retrieving football

Andrew and his friends were playing football at Penzante Bay in Balmadra when the ball rolled into the sea. He went to retrieve it but sadly drowned.

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic event unfolded in Trinidad and Tobago as 32-year-old Andrew Curtis Clarke from Arima drowned in Penzance Bay, Balandra on Thursday, last week while trying to retrieve football.

Police reported that Clarke had gone approximately 100 ft. into the sea around 2:40 pm on August 14 when he got into difficulties. Officers further stated that his friends warned him not to enter the water but he didn’t listen.

Officers also disclosed that a coconut picker attempted to help him with the rope, but failed as Curtis disappeared under the sea and cannot be seen again. They tried to find him but there was no sign of him.

Reportedly the Sgt Keith Castro Leon and Pc Maharaj of Toco police station investigated the scene and have the professional divers to conduct an extensive search. But unfortunately the attempt to retrieve the boy failed as it was so late.

Sgt Leon continues to investigate and the police are still searching the body of the clarke.

This incident shook the community as they are alerted not to go on near the water without any backup plans. Family and friends of the deceased are devastated as they lost their friend and child.

People are showing their concern as they start to post and comment. One of the commenters said “that’s why all the beaches that have lifeguards always say no ball on the beach because they know the danger of it. Condolences to the bereaved family.” While another commenter said “may his soul RIP…see how easy and quick that happened. Guys please be extra careful at the beach."