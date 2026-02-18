The cruise ships ARVIA and AIDAsol docked in St. Kitts and Nevis, bringing thousands of passengers, with AIDAsol making its first-ever visit to Port Zante.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday with one anchored offshore. All four vessels brought a total of 10,509 passengers to Port Zante, enhancing the tourism experience for the tourists from across the globe.

The first cruise ship of the day was ARVIA which is known for its homeporting and brought thousands of passengers to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis. On the other hand, the second ship of the day was AIDAsol which is considered an inaugural call of the day for the country, marking a cruise exposure for Port Zante.

Celebrity Eclipse docked at Port Zante with thousands of passengers and turned out to be one of the biggest cruise ships for the day for St. Kitts and Nevis. It has enhanced the economic opportunities for the locals of the country, enhancing the vibrant offerings and rhythmic approach.

Sea Cloud II is the fourth cruise ship of the day which anchored offshore. It has brought hundreds of the passengers to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the tourism offerings of the country. It has provided job opportunities to the locals who work at Port Zante in different sectors.

All these ships brought over 10,000 passengers in one day in St. Kitts and Nevis, providing great opportunities to the people of the country.

Ambience is removing Havana from her 40-night Caribbean itinerary due to a UK travel advisory update. The ship will instead replace the call with two new port visits, one to Guadeloupe and one to St. Kitts, reports Melissa Mayntz of Cruisehive.

Earlier on Monday, St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed two ambassador ships including MS Ambience and also Renaissance, bringing over thousands of passengers in one day. Early Sunday morning the Ambience docked at Port Zante and it sailed later to Antigua for its next port of call.