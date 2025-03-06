Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Pierre addresses Fake Profile, Sohria Alexander clarifies involvement

Saint Lucia: In recent days, a contentious social media post has sparked debate and confusion across Saint Lucia. In light of this, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre took to social media to address the issue and inform the public about the truth. The Prime Minster shared on social media that a fake profile has been created under his name on Facebook, which shared dubious postings related to him.

The post included a statement which seemingly criticized the actions of a police officer. The post on the fake account read, “A police officer is trusted to be neutral and fair, especially when working in places like the Prime Minister’s area. If an officer sings a calypso that insults the Prime Minister and stirs up negative feelings against him, it shows bias and disrespect. Such actions undermine public trust and suggest the officer is taking sides in politics, which is unacceptable. The Prime Minister wouldn’t want someone who behaves that way working near him or among his supporters.”

Prime Minister in response to this post said that the ‘purveyors of deceit are it again.’ He added that there will be lot more lies, and misinformation peddled in the coming months by his detractors. He however emphasized that everyone should remain vigilant and continue to promote the programmes and projects of his government.

“Let’s continue the transformative work which will enhance the lives and livelihoods of all Saint Lucians,” he added.

Sohria Alexander’s involvement

Social media users soon pointed out that the text in the fake post shared resembles the one shared by influencer Sohria Alexander. This further stirred suspicion if the influencer is involved in the negative PR campaign against the Prime Minister. However, Sohria confirmed that the fake account is not operated by her and belongs to someone else.

“The Prime Minister has a right to refute this because these are not his thoughts but the author! What’s the big deal! Did I post under Philip J. Pierre name? I posted under my name Sohria Alexander! Someone created a fake page with his picture and posted my work! Since when people can’t express their thoughts intellectually! Maybe the people handling the Prime Minister’s page needs to calm down,” Sohria wrote while replying to a comment under her post.

Notably, PM Pierre never made a statement regarding any of his police officers, however according to Sohria, she also didn’t create any fake profile under Philip J Pierre’s name but expressed her opinion through her main profile.