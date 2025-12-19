Dominica builds 382 resilient homes in 2025; 313 delivered to beneficiaries 

To date, 313 of these homes have already been handed over to beneficiaries, with the remaining units in the final stages of completion.

Roseau, Dominica: A total of 382 climate resilient homes were constructed under the Housing Revolution Program in Dominica in 2025. To date, 313 of these homes have already been handed over to beneficiaries with the remaining units at final stages of completion and transition.

The remaining units will be handed over no later than February 2026. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit made a revelation in a year-end press conference and noted that all contractors were local, ensuring that every dollar invested circulated within the communities of Dominica.

“All of the materials were purchased from a local supplier of building and construction materials. So small businesses and medium-sized businesses benefited and the program also helped sustain livelihoods.”

PM Skerrit noted that the government of Dominica also assisted 170 families to secure land titles, allowing them to access homes they would otherwise have been denied. In addition, 924 households received direct technical support for home planning and for meeting resilient construction standards with their own private developments.

The total cost of the 382 homes and other interventions stands at 103 million for the particular housing component. Seven additional housing developments are now under active construction across Dominica that are financed through the citizenship by investment programme.

PM Skerrit said, “These developments have been designed to bring further relief to families in need, expand access to safe and climate resilient housing and continue the transformation of our communities.”

He noted that the initiative is aimed at giving people a sense of dignity, a sense of upliftment, a sense of empowerment. All these homes will be handed over to beneficiaries in the first quarter of 2026.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit called it the first policy which delivers to the people of Dominica and noted that the housing sector will continue providing relief to the citizens. It will also advance the country to their goal of becoming the world's first resilient nation.