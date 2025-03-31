Caribbean Airlines adds new flights between Trinidad and Miami

The service between Trinidad and Miami has been expanded by Caribbean Airlines nine times a week. Starting from June 19, 2025, the airline will offer service under the “Welcome Home” campaign, aiming to foster the connection between the two countries.

Caribbean Airlines will provide a service to Miami from Trinidad and Tobago with a regular and direct flights. The passengers are asked to book their flights and enhance their travel experience in the Caribbean region. The schedule for the airline has also been announced, aiming to elevate the air connectivity between the two countries.

Caribbean Airlines' Trinidad and Miami flight schedule

The flight BW484 will operate on the route from Trinidad to Miami from Monday to Sunday with a departure time of 9: 10 am. The arrival time of the flight will be 1:15 pm. New flights for the service of 2x daily will be operated on the route from Trinidad to Miami with the aircraft of the Caribbean Airlines BW488. The service for the flight will be provided every Thursday and Sunday.

The flight will depart from Trinidad at 6:25 pm and the service of the flight will arrive in Miami at 10: 30 pm. The service will be provided two times a week.

On the other hand, the return flight on the route from Miami to Trinidad will be operated by aircraft BW483. The service will be operating from Monday to Sunday with the departure time of 3: 10 pm and the arrival time of 6: 55 pm.

The return flight from Miami to Trinidad will be provided two times a week as part of the new service. The aircraft BW489 will operate on the flights of Caribbean Airlines every Monday and Friday with the departure time of 12: 30 am and the arrival time of 4: 15 am.

Caribbean Airlines is aimed at enhancing the service between the two countries and the air connectivity.