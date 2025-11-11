PM Roosevelt Skerrit calls for stronger global cooperation at EU-CELAC Summit 2025

The meeting featured the attendance of heads of state and government from Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized climate financing and stronger global cooperation at the EU-CELAC Summit 2025. The summit was held on November 9 and 10, 2025 in Santa Marta, Colombia, aiming to enhance steps for sustainable development and long-term security for small island nations.

The meeting featured the attendance of heads of state and government from Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union. The summit also hosted dialogues between the leaders of the CARICOM, the Secretary General of CARICOM as well as representatives from other Caribbean countries.

The summit addressed the loss and damage faced by the countries over the year as leaders have stressed the urgent need for global cooperation and financing for the countries facing climate issues. The 4th edition of the summit emphasized the need for critical support in enabling adaptation as they are working to build resilience.

The President of Colombia also joined the session as host of the CELAC-EU summit. The engagement in Santa Marta put focus on shared priorities such as sustainable development, climate resilience, trade and global cooperation.

The leaders have chosen the summit as the chance to launch their major initiatives such as the Global Gateway, the Pact on Car, and the Alliance for Citizen Security. The sessions and dialogues were also based on building a shared roadmap for peace, clean energy, digital inclusion and human dignity.

In addition to that, the leaders have also stressed the significance of multilateralism and defended the rules-based order. They also talked about the challenges faced by small island nations and put a resilience approach in the focus of the discussions and meetings.

PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized the significance of regional as well as global cooperation, aiming to secure long-term funding for sustainable development. All these aspirations were proposed in the Bridgetown initiative as the summit is aimed at assisting intelligence sharing, capacity building, joint research and norm-setting.

He also talked about Dominica and the government’s steps achieving sustainable development goals and supported several resilient frameworks. The summit also aimed at strengthening a partnership based on trust, common values and a willingness to tackle the problems of tomorrow together.