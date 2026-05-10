St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship wins ‘Programme of the Year’ at CIS 2026, receives three more awards

The Citizenship Programme earned top honours for efficiency, sustainability, and regional impact, marking a major milestone since its transition to a statutory body.

Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, receiving the Programme of the Year award at the 2026 Caribbean Investment Summit.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis was awarded the “Programme of the Year” at the Caribbean Investment Summit 2026 which took place in Saint Lucia from 6-9 May, 2026. Along with this, the programme was also honoured with three additional awards including the Sustainable Development Impact Award, the Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award, and the Caribbean Impact Award.

Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, Calvin St. Juste, accepted these awards at the summit. He highlighted that the recognition reflects the commitment and efforts invested in modernising the programme since the Unit transitioned into a statutory body.

The Citizenship Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis expressed pleasure on the recognitions, citing that the accolades marked the transformation of their programme into a statutory-led model less than two years ago.

“To receive the ‘Programme of the Year’ honour, among three other prestigious awards, is a powerful validation of the relentless journey we began 20 months ago. When we transitioned to a statutory body, our mission was clear: to take the world’s first citizenship programme and make it the world’s most secure and efficient.” said Calvin St. Juste.

Along with these awards, it was also announced that St. Kitts and Nevis will host the Caribbean Investment Summit 2027 (CIS27).

Four Awards in Key Categories won by St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme

The four awards that were won by the programme are in following categories:

Programme of the Year: The first award presented to St. Kitts and Nevis is regarded as the highest honour of the summit, reflecting the Federation’s global leadership in the citizenship industry. The award also recognised the transformation of the programme and the reforms implemented by the Unit to strengthen and maintain its integrity.

Sustainable Development Impact Award: The second award for the St. Kitts and Nevis acknowledged the programme's contribution in fulfilling the country’s agenda of becoming the world's first Sustainable Island State.

Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award: The Citizenship Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis won the award for the second consecutive year. It highlighted the programme’s consistent operational excellence in processing applications while upholding rigorous due diligence standards.

Caribbean Impact Award: The award is given to St. Kitts and Nevis for reflecting the role of the country in establishing regional standards and fostering economic growth across the Caribbean region.

Transformational Reforms and Programme Enhancements

The reforms implemented by St. Kitts and Nevis over the years to strengthen governance, operational oversight, compliance standards, and overall programme administration in line with evolving international expectations have significantly enhanced the Federation’s global positioning. The recent achievements at the summit further reinforce the impact of these strategic measures undertaken by the Citizenship Unit.

In 2026, the Federation introduced a series of upgrades designed to reinforce the programme’s integrity and long-term sustainability. These measures included enhanced background screening procedures, the integration of advanced biometric verification systems, and tighter compliance frameworks aligned with global best practices.

St. Kitts and Nevis has also become the first nation to integrate blockchain-verified certification into due diligence reporting, a pioneering development that further reinforces the programme's position as a regional benchmark.

At the same time, the Citizenship Unit has successfully maintained a high level of operational efficiency, ensuring applicants continue to benefit from a streamlined and well-managed process. Receiving the Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award for a second consecutive year highlights the Unit’s ability to deliver fast and effective processing while maintaining uncompromising due diligence and security standards.

The Citizenship Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to host the Investment Gateway Summit 2026 from 17-20 June 2026 under the theme, “Connect, Collaborate, and Celebrate.”

The summit will bring together global investors, authorised agents, government representatives, and industry stakeholders for a series of high-level discussions, networking engagements, and strategic collaborations centred around the Federation’s internationally recognised Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The event will also showcase the diverse investment opportunities available in St. Kitts and Nevis.