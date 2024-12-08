Dominica shines at Hewanorra National Honey show with record 16 awards

The Hewanorra National Honey Show took place in Saint Lucia following the culminations of the 12th Caribbean Beekepers Congress.

8th of December 2024

Dominica’s beekeeping stars win big at the Hewanorra National Honey Show with 16 awards, the most claimed by any country at the event.  

The Hewanorra National Honey Show took place in Saint Lucia following the culmination of the 12th Caribbean Beekeepers Congress.  

The congress, which took place over 4 days, brought beekeepers across the Caribbean all together to discuss their opinions, and network with each other.  

The nature isle of Caribbean received 5 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals. Additionally, Nathanial Lovell, the renowned and award winning beekeeper of the island acclaimed the coveted UK National Honey Show Blue Ribbon Award for the best exhibit in the entire show. 

Nathaniel Lovell, who is the vice president of Bee api / La Vie Miel, the Dominican honey brand received the most awards at the event.  

Nathaniel Lovell receiving the award

The complete list of  winners along with their positions is as follows:

  1. Medium Amber Extracted Honey – 1st Prize – Nathaniel Lovell 
  2. CARICOM Honey – 1st Place (Best Honey in CARICOM) – Nathaniel Lovell 
  3. Mead – 1st Prize – Nathaniel Lovell 
  4. Best in Show OECS – Nathaniel Lovell 
  5. Art (Adult) – 1st Prize – Carol Sorhaindo 
  6. Photography – 2nd Prize – Vernella Orlé 
  7. Photography – 3rd Prize – Terri Henry-Lovell 
  8. Best Commercial Product (Value Added Product) – 2nd Prize – Terri Henry-Lovell 
  9. Beeswax Candles – 2nd Prize – Terri Henry-Lovell 
  10. Inclusions with Chocolate – 2nd Prize – Alan Napier 
  11. Light Amber Extracted Honey – 3rd Prize – Nathaniel Lovell 
  12. Dark Amber Extracted Honey – 3rd Prize – Nathaniel Lovell 
  13. Beeswax Block – 3rd Prize – Nathaniel Lovell 
  14. Chocolate Bar (Dark) – 3rd Prize – Alan Napier 
  15. Chocolate Bar (Milk) – 3rd Prize – Alan Napier 

The Hewanorra National Honey Show brought together Caribbean islands of Antigua, Barbuda, St. Lucia, Dominica, Trinidad, Tobago, Guyana, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbados, Montserrat, Grenada, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. 

Judges checking the honey at Hewanorra Honey Show
The event acted as a platform for beekeepers to showcase their products to cater to a wider audience and create more resounding business opportunities.  

Dominica’s big win at the event, landed itself to a position of dominance in the Caribbean beekeeping industry. The island’s wide participation into multiple categories, demonstrates its talent and commitment to produce the best for the consumers. 

