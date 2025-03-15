St Kitts and Nevis denies exploitation claims, praises Cuban medical contributions

Prime Minister Terrance Drew added that Cuban professionals are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect, enjoying the same rights and privileges as their local counterparts.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has defended the contributions of Cuban healthcare professionals in the federation, reaffirming their integral role in the St Kitts and Nevis’ healthcare system. During his address, the Prime Minister also emphasized on their longstanding diplomatic relations with both Cuba and the United States.

“Since 2003, St Kitts and Nevis has welcomed Cuban professionals who have come not as outsiders, but as family- helping us build stronger, healthier, and more resilient nation. Our Cuban healthcare professionals have saved lives. Our Cuban trained professionals have become pillars of society,” the Prime Minister stated.

He then added that Cuban professionals are treated with dignity, fairness and respect, enjoying the same rights and privileges as their local counterparts. Further, in response to concerns raised about the labor practices, he dismissed all the allegations of exploitation and reassured the public that the Cuban professionals receive compensation in accordance with the government's established pay scale.

“As a people whose ancestors suffered for over three hundred years through forced labour and human trafficking, we have never and will never tolerate human trafficking practices on our shores or anywhere,” PM Drew said.

He continued describing that these professionals also receive comfortable housing at the government’s expense and enjoy fair working conditions including vacation leave and standard working hours. He further confirmed that these working professionals own their passports and have all sorts of permissions to travel abroad.

PM Drew calls for cooperation between USA and Cuba

The Prime Minister then called for a greater dialogue and cooperation between the USA and Cuba. He stressed that the division between the two nations, does not serve the best interests of the Caribbean region. He then urged all the leaders from the USA, Cuba and CARICOM to engage in a meaningful discussion and to promote economic stability, healthcare and security.

“Isolation and confrontation will only serve to deepen our struggles. Cooperation, on the other hand, will uplift us all. Until then, St Kitts and Nevis as a sovereign nation will always make decisions that align with the best interests of our people,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The PM ended his address affirming that under his leadership, St Kitts and Nevis will remain a voice for justice, and sustainable development on the global stage and continue to engage both Cuba and the USA.