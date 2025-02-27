St Kitts and Nevis CIU completes 100 days as statutory body, sees surge in CBI applications

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St. Kitts and Nevis marks 100 days as a statutory body, achieving significant milestones and a surge in CBI applications.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis has completed 100 days as a statutory body by achieving new milestones for the growth of CBI Programme. Chairman Calvin St Juste expressed delight and said that the past days derived innovation and excellence for the programme with strategic initiatives.

In the first 100 days, the newly formed executive team with global experts in finance, strategy and governance have enhanced interactions with stakeholders and implemented bolder steps to foster the integrity of the CBI Programme.

Office of the Chairman

Secondly, the creation of the “Office of the Chairman” has been considered greater milestone for CIU, serving as the centre of excellence with major focus on economic growth and the customer service.

The Office of the Chairman provided the highest level of oversight to the unit and enhanced interactions with the international partners.

169% hike in CBI applications

Around 169% surge has been recorded in the CBI applications in the past 100 days, positioning St Kitts and Nevis as a global leader. Chairman St Juste noted that the growth is exceptional as they are committed to the highest standards of integrity and efficiency of the CBI Programme for the overall development of the country.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in a short period, but there's still more work to do. This success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our stakeholders. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and efficiency while ensuring that the CBI Programme continues to contribute significantly to the economic development of St Kitts and Nevis,” he added.

Global Outreach

The Chairman has attended several meetings in the UK and Brussels and participated in the key interactions with CBI stakeholders at Wilton Park. He said that the engagement with international partners has provided positive outcomes.

Chairman St Juste also travelled to over 20 cities across 4 continents to participate in over 512 engagements where several interactions have been made with key players in the market. The meetings featured face-to-face interactions, aiming to rebuild trust and confidence in the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme.

Technological Innovation

The Executive team in the Unit has also come forward with a plan to implement first-class processing system. The unit introduced a cutting-edge digital system, aiming to enhance efficiency of the process as part of a broader digital transformation effort. It will benefit stakeholders from real-time updates on applicant’s statuses, increasing transparency and reducing wait times.

Automating routine tasks has been implemented where it allowed the CIU team to focus more on several crucial areas such as verification and due diligence.

The strategic investments and structural reforms have laid the strong foundation for the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis. The new governance and executive leadership team is ensuring that each part of the CBI process-from policymaking to execution-works in flawless alignment to deliver exceptional results.