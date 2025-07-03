Trinidad: Form 3 student charged with possession of knife at school

Security officers conducting a search around 8:20 a.m. found a sharpened curved knife with a black handle in a black side pouch he was carrying.

Trinidad: A form three student was arrested and charged on Wednesday for the possession of a knife during a routine security search at the Central Trinidad Secondary School.

As per the security officers who conducted the search at around 8:20 am, they discovered a sharpened curved knife with a black handle inside a black side pouch which he was carrying. He was immediately taken to the principal’s office, where his parents were called and detailed about the incident.

The teen was arrested and was taken to the Couva Police Station and later transferred to the Oropouche Juvenile Booking Centre where he was charged with the possession of an offensive weapon by PC Alibocus.

The child however was granted bail in care of his mother and is expected to appear before the master today.

