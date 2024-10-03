St Kitts and Nevis CIU evolves into statutory body, Chairman Calvin St Juste announces 6 principles

The transition will provide a new structure to the unit which will be based on the six guiding principles and three core pillars, aiming to ensure greater accountability and good governance within the CBI operations.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis has officially been transformed into a “statutory corporation” on Tuesday with a launch ceremony. The step was taken following the passage of the bill in the parliament on June 14, 2024, to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the unit.

The transition will provide a new structure to the unit which will be based on the six guiding principles and three core pillars, aiming to ensure greater accountability and good governance within the CBI operations.

The launch ceremony featured the keynote address of CIU Chairman- Calvin St Juste and the Acting Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley who outlined their vision of enhancing the global reputation of the CBI Programme and the unit.

CIU Chairman St Juste noted that the transition will assist them in promoting the culture of excellence and innovation. He also asked the staff to adopt a “Start-Up-Mindset" while focusing on high performance, agility and integrity.

He also highlighted the top ranking of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis in the CBI Index 2024 and called it a huge achievement. Chairman asserted that the with the theme- “Transparency Meets Transition: A CBI Reset”, the unit will make efforts to make the programme lead in the industry and set benchmark for others by ensuring that the benefits are also felt by the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

Acting Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley also described the decision “groundbreaking” and added that the unit will also streamline decision-making processes and ensure efficient service delivery. He noted that the transformation is a strategic move which will allow the programme to better serve the interests of the people.

Six Guiding Principles

The operations of the new Citizenship by Investment Unit will be based on six guiding principles that will be used to layout the future operations of the CBI Programme.

With a vision of open decision-making process, “Transparency” will work as the first principles and foster trust among citizens and stakeholders.

The “Communication” is aimed at promoting the engagement and consistency in the functions of the unit.

“Good Governance” will be marked as the third principle which will enhance accountability and fairness within the Citizenship by Investment Unit.

The “Transformation” will excel the innovation among the staff of the unit and pave the path towards new opportunities.

“Good Leadership” will maintain the reputation of the Unit and promote excellence.

“Sustainability” will balance economic growth with social responsibility and enhance its benefits for both investors and the locals.

The three core pillars will be based on Efficiency, Service Quality and Collaboration and Professionalism.