‘Solid as a Rock’, PM Andrew Holness addresses supporters as JLP’s secures 3rd consecutive term

Despite personal attacks and false allegations, Prime Minister Andrew Holness vowed that he and his team would remain 'solid as a rock' in the face of adversity.

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness addressed the Jamaicans at the JLP headquarter on Belmont Road in St. Andrew after the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won a historic third consecutive term.

In his address to supporters at the JLP headquarters PM Andrew Holness stated that "No weapon formed against me shall prosper." He also emphasized that despite being personally attacked by the opposition and false allegations of corruption on him, and lies, "he and his team remained solid as rock.”

Andrew further stated that “Jamaica is a special place today, also it is an opportunity for me as well as a personal challenge.” In the same speech he also said “when you face challenges and you look for the opportunities, rise for the occasion. Look at yourself, know yourself, no one can stop you."

Giving a call for action, he said “We will focus on addressing the needs of the people, and while it is clear that the majority of the people have chosen the Jamaica Labour Party Geographically and traditionally.”

He further claimed that people saw prosperity for so many years, and now they want prosperity to come down in the community. And now in 2025 the government “will focus on providing prosperity in all the layers of Jamaica.”

Emphasizing the importance of delivering basic services to ensure prosperity for all Jamaican people, he said “as prosperity may mean peace, their children getting to university, the road fixed in their community, We must be focused on delivering these basic services.”

The prime minister addressed the crowd of supporters as they cheered and acclaimed the newly elected Prime Minister hanging on every word he spoke.

Holness further took to his official Facebook page to express his gratitude to the Jamaicans for the faith they have placed in him to lead Jamaica in the next 5 years, stating, “Jamaica, my heart is full. This historic third term is not just a win for the Jamaica Labour Party, it is a win for you, the people. Thank you for your trust, your faith, and your belief in the vision of a stronger, safer, more prosperous Jamaica. This moment is yours. Let’s keep moving in the right direction.”