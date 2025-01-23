PM Terrance Drew outlines vision for St Kitts and Nevis CBI in London Wilton Park

The meeting invited the leaders of the Caribbean CBI jurisdictions including Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Grenada, where they discussed vision for the CBI Programmes.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the “Future of Citizenship by Investment” dialogue at Wilton Park in London from January 20 to 22, 2025. He led the delegation of St Kitts and Nevis and discussed future aspects of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) in London.

The three-day discussion focused on the future vision of the CBI Programmes with efficient and strategic plans and initiatives. The meeting invited the leaders of the Caribbean CBI jurisdictions including Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Grenada, where they discussed vision for the CBI Programmes.

The discussion was also attended by other relevant regional and global stakeholders, academic experts and senior representatives from other governments. It has also served as the platform for the global leaders to discuss ways of enhancing the integrity and reputation of the CBI Programmes of the Caribbean region.

Stakeholders have also gathered to enhance their understanding and clarify concerns of the CBI Programmes across the region. The meeting also discussed ways of strengthening processes and the long-term vision, aiming to promote the role of CBI Programmes in the development and growth of the small island states.

PM Drew was accompanied by Attorney General, Garth Wilkin, and Calvin St Juste, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis. The discussion also put focus on enhancing the functioning of the CBI Programme and providing investors with a secure platform for investment.

Objectives of Future of the Citizenship by Investment Event

The event has provided a platform for structured dialogue where the emerging concerns related to the CBI Programmes have been discussed. Leaders also shed light on the ways of dealing with these issues and enhance their integrity at the global stage.

Secondly, the leaders also shared their understanding of the risks that are generated by the CBI Programmes to the Caribbean region and the international partners of the programme. They also examined the role of several new regional regulators for CBI, enhancing its role in contributing towards social development.