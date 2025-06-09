Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi shot with rubber bullet during Los Angeles Protests

While reporting live in broad daylight, 9 News Sydney’s Lauren Tomasi was shot with a rubber bullet during the LA protests, sparking chaos and tension at the scene.

An Australian journalist was shot with a rubber bullet while reporting on the anti-immigration protests

A renowned Australian reporter, Lauren Tomasi was shot with a rubber bullet while reporting Los Angeles protests against immigration raids. The incident was captured live on camera, when Tomasi was shot with a bullet on her left leg.

The reporter associated with 9 News Sydney was reporting the protests live on the streets of LA in broad daylight when she was shot, which immediately turned the situation chaotic and tense.

“After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA,” the reporter said as she was reporting before she was shot with a bullet.

The video shared on social media shows an officer aiming at the reporter and shooting at her aiming to her leg. The video then also shows Tomasi shouting loud in pain and crying, while a bystander from background is heard telling the officer, “You just f*cking shot the reporter.”

The Bystander also asked the reporter if she is ok, to which Tomasi replied "I am good.” Locals in response to the incident have been lashing out on the officer for his behaviour.

A user named Brett Harris said, “That was on purpose, he looked and aimed it right at her.”

Another user Corey Elliott wrote on Facebook, “Ummm yeah that was a very intentional and clearly recorded shot at that reporter!!! It's evident in this video he was standing there looking right at her reporting and then pointed and shot quickly. We should be taking action for that outright clear assault.”

Notably, protests in Los Angeles erupted against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. The protestors included dozens of labourers, undocumented immigrants who seek work from shoppers or contractors.

On Sunday, two small pickups advertised that they could help them with roofing and repair work outside the Home Depot branch in the suburb of Paramount. The next day the store became the centre of immigration protests which were sparked by rumours that the labourers had been rounded up and arrested.