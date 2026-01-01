Sunrise Airways launches direct flight between Miami and Cap Haitien 

The new service will connect Fort Lauderdale and Cap Haitien for the first time, offering one-way fares starting at $291.

Caribbean: Sunrise Airways launched direct flights between Fort Lauderdale (Miami) and Cap Haitien on December 15, 2025. For the first time, the airline has connected the Caribbean region with Fort Lauderdale, opening new doors for passengers and other people.

The flight will enhance the connection between the two regions, bringing travellers on the shores of the Caribbean. The flights will be available as low as $291.00 with terms and conditions applied as it will be one-way fare.

The booking of the first flights will end on December 31, 2025 and people who booked their flights with Sunrise Airways can travel until June 30, 2026. By using a promo code, “MOBILE10,” people can get a discount of 10% on the services and enhance their travel experience.

Sunrise Airways announced the service and noted that they will help the people to connect with their families, businesses or other loved ones. It will bring new opportunities for travellers to travel more frequently in the Caribbean islands.

Notably, Sunrise Airways also offers the direct service of flights between St Kitts and Antigua and Barbuda. Now, due to the festive season, the flight was available on the fare as low as $145 USD for one-way. It is aimed at celebrating Christmas and New Year in the Caribbean island nation.

Earlier, the airline connected the Providenciales and Cap Haitein with direct service of flights with a fare as low as $206.00 USD. The airline also provides service on the route between Grenada and Antigua with a one-way starting fare from US$215.

Sunrise Airways also operates flights between Antigua and Dominica with a fare as low as US$182.00 for one-way. The flights were also scheduled to operate between Les Cayes and Cap Haitien with a fare starting at 230 USD for one-way. The services are aimed at enhancing the connections with the Caribbean region.