Adrianna’s Death reignites Akiel Chambers case, PNM faces renewed scrutiny

Akiel Chambers, an 11-year-old boy who died in 1998 under mysterious circumstances, remains one of Trinidad and Tobago's most haunting unsolved murder cases, eerily similar to the tragic case of Adrianna.

Trinidad and Tobago: The decades old murder mystery of Akiel Chambers has resurfaced on social media following the recent tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge in Guyana. The murder mystery has taken a sharp and serious turn as allegations against Prime Minister Young’s relative have also emerged putting the government in question.

Akiel Chambers, a 11-years-old kid died in 1998, and his death is one of the major murder mysteries of Trinidad and Tobago till date. Just like Adrianna was found dead floating in the pool, Akiel’s body was also discovered in a similar state, after he was reported missing.

Akiel disappeared after he attended a birthday party gathering hosted by the parents of one of his fellow classmates at their home in Maraval. However, he was found the next day in a swimming pool.

But what made Akiel’s case even more horrifying and chilling was the autopsy results released later by the authorities. The results of the autopsy revealed that Akiel was sexually assaulted. There were signs of trauma in his private parts and traces of semen were also found inside his body.

The incident was one of the most covered and controversial stories of that time and garnered a lot of media and public attention. Despite strong public outcry and multiple investigations, no one was ever held accountable in the case.

However, a post from the same time is emerging again on social media where it has been claimed that Patrick Young, a relative of Prime Minister Stuart Young was involved in the case. The report outlined that Young picked little Akiel from his school and take him to his paedophile friends to a house in Lady Chancellor hill, where he was molested.

Akiel was bribed with cash and snacks to keep him quiet and then drop him off at his grandma’s house in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The post also outlined that the chief pathologist who performed the autopsy on Akeil was never allowed to testify in the court or be present at the court hearings where he was asked to attend.

As the information is getting viral on social media netizens have been expressing their rage and opinions over the alleged incident. Many have pointed out PM Young’s relative and called out the integrity of the government and the PNM.

A user on social media in response to this wrote, “Remember there is another female member of his family, on Drugs and Guns related charges! These are the individuals who are leading this country? Also Remember he called women Jammet and Lesbians.”

Kyn Ber Lee wrote, “The difference is the citizens of Guyana acted Trinidad stayed quiet and we as a nation did absolutely nothing.”

Another user wrote, “I still don’t understand how no one was held for that gruesome murder of Akiel. Reopen the case, hold the homeowner accountable of they don’t know what happened in their own home. I am with the Guyanese people…. Justice must be served one way or the other.”