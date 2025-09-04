JLP secures majority in 2025 General Election; Holness re-elected for third term

Prime Minister Andrew Holness leads the Jamaica Labour Party to a narrow 34–29 seat victory over the PNP, securing a third straight term in office.

Jamaica: A tight election race comes to an end with the Jamaican Labour Party leader Prime Minister Andrew Holness securing the third consecutive term as the head of Jamaica.

According to the Electoral commission of Jamaica, Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness had a tough competition in the elections. Unable to secure the majority, the opposition PNP’S party leader Mark Golding still managed to receive 9371 votes in St Andrew Southern constituency.

It is being projected that the JLP has won 34 seats against the PNP who are projected to win 29 seats in the Jamaica elections 2025.

If this is the final result, in the 63-seat House of Representatives. If confirmed, this gives the JLP a majority.

Opposition Leader Golding accepts defeat

People’s National Party leader Mark Golding has officially accepted his and his party’s defeat in the 2025 General Elections. He also stated while giving a speech that “First of all i think its my duty as a believer in democracy to acknowledge and concede the results”. He further stated that "I congratulate our opponent and his team, the Jamaica Labour Party, for their victory tonight.”

Mark Golding said "Jamaica's democracy is important and we must cherish it, also sometimes it brings bitter disappointment”.

At the headquarters of the Jamaica Labour Party on Belmont Road in St. Andrew people are celebrating as their leader has been elected for the 3rd time as the Prime Minister.

Supporters of the JLP are happy that despite facing challenges and blames related to corruption and being challenged by the opposition leader Mark Golding, Andrew Holness never gave up and stood strong.

Through their campaigning period the Jamaican people witnessed the JLP party making some promises including eradication of corruption, reducing criminal activities, increasing minimum wages, better health care system, and many more.

Following the preliminary election results, celebrations reportedly swept across the island among JLP supporters, while PNP loyalists were disappointed, though opposition leader Mark Golding offered reassurance and urged for perseverance.