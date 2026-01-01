Four cruise ships dock at Port Zante, bring 15,215 passengers in three days

The arrival of these passengers has boosted several areas of economic activity, providing small businesses with opportunities to showcase and sell their local products to foreign travelers from around the world.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A total of 15,215 passengers have arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis onboard the cruise ships from Sunday (December 28, 2025) to Tuesday (December 30, 2025). Each day welcomed over three cruise vessels at Port Zante where passengers explored the country and enjoyed the offerings of the Caribbean region.

On Tuesday, a total of four cruise vessels docked at Port Zante, bringing a total of 5,100 passengers. The first ship of the day is AIDAblu which brought around 2,269 passengers followed by Zuiderdam with 2,062 passengers, Wind Spirit with 145 visitors and Seven Seas Mariner with 655 passengers.

On Monday, two cruise ships docked at Port Zante including the Norwegian Star with 2,404 passengers and the Valiant Lady with 2,534 passengers. Two of these cruise ships brought a total of 4,938 passengers.

On Sunday, St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed four cruise ships including the Silver Ray and Norwegian Breakaway. The first cruise ship brought 656 passengers in total and the second one brought 4,681 passengers to Port Zante.

According to St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, the cruise ships brought thousands of passengers who explored the country at its best. People with pre-bookings visited hotspot destinations and enhanced their travel experience through distinguished offerings of the country.

Through the arrival of the passengers, several economic activities have been enhanced as small businesses get the chance to showcase their local products to foreign travellers from across the globe.

Most of the passengers have also participated in the activities including attending church, shopping, sailing, sea and sun bathing. They also visited several other places of their interest and enjoyed St. Kitts Scenic Railway, exploring natural and magnificent beauty in the country.

Earlier, hundreds of passengers have also participated in Saturday’s Children’s Carnival Parade and enjoyed the cultural offerings of St. Kitts and Nevis offered by Sugar Mas. It is one of the main events of the Christmas season, making it a great tourism day for the country.