Passengers face long delays at Antigua’s VC Bird Airport due to baggage carousel malfunction

Antigua and Barbuda: Passengers faced long delays and waiting after a key baggage carousel malfunctioned at VC Bird International Airport on Monday. The backlog of passengers had formed at the terminals of the airport as they were standing and waiting to drop off their checked luggage.

Passengers seem to have been frustrated over the delays, causing them to miss out their deadlines and other timings. The reports outlined the delay has been caused by the malfunctioning of the departure-area carousel.

The facility was out of service due to which the ground staff at the airport manually carried the luggage and handed it over to the passengers. Due to the breakdown, the passengers have waited at the airport for extended times and the long-liners have also been formed at check-in.

The airport authority of Antigua and Barbuda informed the public that the technicians were called and they were working to repair the faulty equipment at the facility.

On Tuesday afternoon, the backlog was cleared at the airport and the passengers have also reached their departure gates. The airport authority announced that passengers have not missed any flight on Tuesday afternoon due to malfunctioning.

As per the officials, the backlog had been virtually cleared at the airport in Antigua and Barbuda. The disruption in the flight operations was caused by sudden surge of the passengers at the terminals which was later resolved by the teams of the airport to ease pressure on baggage screening operations.

Due to the chaos, the airport has been filled with the passengers, further adding disruption in the work of the airport’s CTX explosive-detection screening system. The officials noted that despite the delays, the passengers have managed to catch their flights with proper clear screening for departure in Antigua and Barbuda.

Now, the work at baggage carousel malfunctioning is still ongoing as airport authority is working to resolve the issue and start the proper operations at the airport.