Jamaica Elections Result Live: Polling Updates, Controversies and More  

2024-09-07 09:47:53
Polling stations will remain open till 5:00 pm, with more than 1.9 million registered voters scheduled to cast their votes across 63 constituencies.
Jamaica: The 2025 Elections in Jamaica are all set and voters have started heading to polling stations to cast their vote. This year the elections, have garnered the interest of the voters, political strategists and critics as the ruling Jamaica Labour Party is aiming for their third consecutive term, while the opposition People’s National Party aims to turn the tables.
Associates Times will be bringing you live updates throughout the day, from early voter turnout reports to scenes at polling stations, controversies and more, we will be bringing you detailed analysis of the voting trends. Stay tuned with us for the real time coverage on Jamaica Elections as the political landscape of the nation takes shape.
Jamaica Labour Party's candidate Franklin Witter cast his vote at the Lititz Primary School in South East St Elizabeth constituency at 7: 05 am. He said that the voters are looking encouraged in the constituency and further asked others to come and vote for the party in the election.
Notably, he is running up against the PNP's Norman Scott. Witter added, "We are looking for the victory as the voters are looking encouraged for the party as they had full confidence in Jamaica Labour Party."
One of the voters in Jamaica, Thomas Bryce criticised the government of Jamaica and Electoral Commission for the lack of the smooth process at the polling station. He said that the voting process was smooth for him as he had his voting ID card, however, it was not so smooth for his wife.
He said, "However, it was not so smooth for my wife who was without her voter identification card, but had her passport." He further explained the entire incident and noted that she was taken to a desk where she was required to produce her passport ; then a form was prepared using the information from her passport.
"She was then required to affirm that she was the said person, and affix her signature to the form. Now you tell me, what is a passport, "said the voter.
He further explained the entire matter and asked the Electoral Commission to take the action in the process.
At St Ann constituency, there is a strong police presence at the Ocho Rios Primary School and Ocho Rios High School. Police officers have been deployed both at the polling stations and along the main roads to ensure a smooth election process and the safety of all citizens.
With high anticipation for an activity filled day, the St. Catherine South Police Command Center is off to a good start to make sure all areas are covered with adequate Police presence.
One of the voters named Christopher French expressed pleasure after voting his ballot and flaunted his inked finger. He said that he voted for Zavia Mayne who is the Minister of Finance in Jamaica and the member of parliament from Saint Ann South Western.
He encouraged others to come out and vote on the election day. Through his social media, voter added, "I choose Mr. Zavia Mayne and Jamaica on Elecion Day 2025 at exactly 8am. Go out and Choose Jamaica and the Jamaica Labour Party on Election Day 2025."
In the polling division of 105, first voter named Daren Johnson showcased his inked finger through social media after casting a vote. He said that he voted for candidate of Jamaica Labour Party Krystal Lee and said that the party will win the elections.
He posted a photo with his neighbour and noted that they are looking forward PM Holness for winning the elections.
After casting his ballot, PNP President Mark Golding expressed pleasure and said that he is confident that they will be having a good result. He said that it's been hard work of the team which would give good results to the team.
Golding added, "I have been on the roads of Jamaica, I visited places, I met a lot of frustrated people who you know they tried of the conditions in which they live in their communities."
He said that the condition of the roads and water, noting that the voting and the campaigning in the election was really a nice feeling and experience. Golding said that he was happy interacting with people, sharing with them the struggles of their daily lives and transmitting the messages of the party about the changes that need to be made to take Jamaica forward.
"I have been among people, I embraced them, they embraced me, they show me a whole lot of love and I try my best to reciprocate and I think they find me authentic, reliable, trustworthy and honest and I think that goes a long way in the modern world, "said the president.
The first voter at Cumberland High School in St. Catherine South Eastern has cast his vote in the general Elections. In an interaction with media, he showcased his support for the incumbent, Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament Robert Miller and said that he voted for him as Election Day 2025 gets underway.
He said , " I am the first over in this morning to vote in the constituency, and I am feeling good. JLP will win as the country will choose only one JLP and one PNM."
President of People's National Party, Mark Golding has arrived at Rosemary Nethersole's premises in the St Andrew North Eastern constituency to cast his vote in the election. He is accompanied by his wife Sandra Golding.
He was also seen interacting with the public as he showcased confidence of his party in winning the elections.
As the voting has already begun in Jamaica, the voters from Petersfield High School in Central Westmoreland has shared their experience. One of the voters criticised PM Andrew Holness and the ruling JLP, calling him arrogant.
Another resident added that there is need to focus on positive change and for the true progress, there is also need a change in the leadership.
Elections workers from both the People's National Party and the Jamaica Labour Party have been deployed at respective polling stations. The footages from different communities including Catherine Mount and St James Central have been showcasing the preparations for the election day.
The polling has started in Jamaica as people has started coming out of their homes for exercising their right.
The Jamaica Constabulary Forces have been deployed across the polling stations as the nation prepares to uphold its General elections. The security force will ensure a smooth voting procedure with no violation of laws or bribery related incident. Anyone caught performing such illegal activities will face serious consequences.