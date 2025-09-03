Jamaica Elections Result Live: Polling Updates, Controversies and More  

Polling stations will remain open till 5:00 pm, with more than 1.9 million registered voters scheduled to cast their votes across 63 constituencies.

Jamaica: The 2025 Elections in Jamaica are all set and voters have started heading to polling stations to cast their vote. This year the elections, have garnered the interest of the voters, political strategists and critics as the ruling Jamaica Labour Party is aiming for their third consecutive term, while the opposition People’s National Party aims to turn the tables.

