Olympic Gold Medalist Shelly-Ann receives $5M to attend Billionaire Branson’s birthday party

Branson, a huge fan of Fraser Pryce, flew the athlete to London in a private jet and arranged a luxurious 7-day stay in a penthouse.

Jamaica: Pocket Rocket Olympic Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce of Jamaica has been invited to London’s most extravagant birthday party. The party celebrated 76 years of British Billionaire Richard Branson who will be paying $5 million to Olympian Pryce to attend the event.

He himself announced the news and stated that he is a big fan of Shelly-Ann and followed her in every game and record across all formats. He also sent personal gifts to the athlete after she dominated the SEA Games 33 and the World Championships.

Richard Branson is known for his collection of supercars and multi-billion dollar yachts and celebrated his birthday by throwing a great party and inviting a Jamaican athlete.

With the invitation, Branson also offered and prepared a spectacular “VIP package” for an athlete. He also arranged everything for her and transported an athlete from Jamaica to London in a private flight and her 7-day stay has been prepared at the ultra-luxurious penthouse.

After that, she appeared at the party for 2 hours and cut the birthday cake with the host, taking photos with billionaires and Hollywood stars. He said that he is excited about his birthday as he has welcomed his favourite Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce from Jamaica.

Immediately afterwards, Shelly-Ann Fraser took the stage and expressed delight with the news. She delivered an emotional speech by holding a microphone on the stage and extended birthday wishes to the billionaire. Her speech brought tears to the eyes of Britain's most powerful billionaire in the middle of the lavish party.

38-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce participated in the Olympics more than eight times and won two gold medals. She won a gold medal in Beijing and another gold in London. She also runs Pocket Rocket Foundation and during the Christmas season, she hosted an annual kid’s party treat in Jamaica.

During the party treat, people engaged with Christmas treat as it brought smiles on the faces of the children and their families.