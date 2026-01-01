CalvinAir Helicopters adds Pilatus PC-12 to fleet, enhance charter, medical airlift 

CalvinAir Helicopters, recognized as the premier helicopter tour and charter service operating out of Antigua and Barbuda, says the new addition will allow its fleet to deliver more efficient transportation solutions across the Caribbean.

Antigua and Barbuda: CalvinAir Helicopters added Pilatus PC-12, a state-of-the-art fixed-wing aircraft to its fleet on Monday (December 29, 2025). The aircraft will expand the charter and medical airlift services across the Caribbean region, marking a new milestone in the services.

CalvinAir Helicopters is known as the premier helicopter tour and charter service in the region and operated from Antigua and Barbuda. The new addition will enable the helicopters to provide more efficient transportation solutions across the Caribbean.

PC-12 is an eight passenger, VIP equipped turboprop jet, known for its exceptional performance and versatility. It is aimed at assisting three luxury Airbus H130 helicopters of CalvinAir, adding a long-range and high-capacity asset.

On top of other benefits, the aircraft has exceptional payload capacity and 300mph speed. It will be helpful in carrying heavier loads as it will be used for both private, corporate and emergency response needs. The aircraft will also help in connecting Antigua and Barbuda with critical medical services abroad.

The carrier will also be used to transport patients over greater distances during emergency medical needs.

CalvinAir announced the addition of the new aircraft through its Facebook page and added. “Proudly introducing the latest addition to our fleet.” They expressed delight and said, “The year may not be over yet, but something new is ready for takeoff.”

The introduction of the aircraft will enhance the capabilities of CalvinAir in several sectors. It will improve and mitigate the problems caused by long-haul charter flights as well as support the emergency medical airlift operations in an efficient manner.

Mark Fleming, CEO of CalvinAir Helicopters stated that the acquisition of the PC-12 will provide more evolving options and meet the needs of its clientele. He said that the aircraft has been checked properly as it meets the highest standards of safety, reliability, aiming to offer enhanced customer service.

He called it a significant development for CalvinAir and said that their fleet is getting better and bigger. “The aircraft will allow us to improve our customer service and provide more comprehensive services especially for longer-distance flights.”

Mark Fleming added that the vital emergency medical airlift missions will now be completed in an improved and efficient manner. He outlined that the aircraft is highly versatile and reliable as it will be integrating into the fleet of CalvinAir.

Recently, new Pilatus has been used to provide critical support to Antiguan taxi driver Kimroy Williams who was unable to walk due to a severe spinal condition. The aircraft transported the patient to Trinidad for specialized surgery.