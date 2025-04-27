Who is the hotel owner in Adrianna Younge's case? Ties to President Irfaan Ali?

Bhojnarine Bhola, owner of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen and his wife Maya Sukhraj are under the spotlight in the investigation into Adrianna Younge’s alleged murder.

Guyana: Reports have emerged that the owner of Double day hotel in Guyana, may have fled the country along with his wife however, no confirmation over it has yet been made. Meanwhile speculations are growing online, fuelling concerns about the suspect’s identity and past, including past allegations and criminal record.

Bhojnarine Bhola, who is the owner of the Double Day hotel resides in Tuschen along with his wife Maya Sukhraj are in highlight into the alleged Adrianna Younge’s murder case.

Double Day hotel owner’s criminal Record

Bhola has a previous criminal record as well, as he was charged with the murder of Sideek Juman at the same hotel in similar events in 2012, but he later walked free in 2017 after the case dismissed for lack of evidence. Juman, a mechanic whose body was discovered from the swimming pool had visible injuries on his body and missing personal items.

However, after the court hearings Bhola and his driver Leyland Johnson walked free without any charges and reports emerged that the prosecution also didn’t make out a Prima Facie Case. An Autopsy was also performed on Juman, which revealed that he died out of blunt trauma to his head, however later an argument was made that he may have sustained these injuries while plunging in the pool

Adding to the controversy, multiple sources allege that Bhola and his family have been linked to criminal activities from a while including serious fraud cases in the United States and Canada.

Double Day hotel owner is President Irfan Ali’s Cousin

Speculations online also cite that the hotel owner is a cousin of the President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali. This has further intensified the case, as critics highlight that the connection could be a reason which has contributed to repeated cover ups and lack accountability into the alleged case.

Unverified allegations against Bhola have emerged out as well on social media where claims are being made that Adrianna Younge’s death could be a “human sacrifice” while shedding light on other deaths as well, however no formal charges or investigations are made over the same.

This situation has sparked intense public outrage across Guyana, with growing concerns of involvement of international investigation into the case and serving justice to Younge and her family. As the Adrianna Younge case unfolds further, pressure continues to rise among authorities to perform a transparent investigation into the owners of the Double Day hotel owners for multiple crimes in the hotel premises over years.