Saint Lucia Kings advances to finals of CPL 2024, defeats Warriors in qualifier 1

The match started with the batting innings by Saint Lucia Kings as they won the toss and decided to bat first. With a powerful knock of 79 runs, Johnson Charles provided strong start to the team and helped Saint Lucia Kings set the target of 198 runs.

Caribbean: Saint Lucia Kings advanced to the finals of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League which is scheduled to be held on October 6, 2024. The team secured victory in the first match of the qualifier stage against table topper Guyana Amazon Warriors by 15 runs on Wednesday night at Providence Stadium.

The match started with the batting innings by Saint Lucia Kings as they won the toss and decided to bat first. With a powerful knock of 79 runs, Johnson Charles provided strong start to the team and helped Saint Lucia Kings set the target of 198 runs. He was well supported by skipper Faf du Plessis who scored his half-century and made 57 runs off 36 deliveries.

Johnson Charles also won the "Player of the Match" award and paved the path to the victory for Saint Lucia Kings. However, the match was temporarily interrupted by inclement weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the second innings of the Caribbean Premier League 2024.

Due to the DLS method, the target and overs were reduced to 122 runs and 13 overs respectively. However, the bowlers from Kings tried well as David Wiese took one wicket in his one-over spell and gave only three runs. He was also supported by Alzarri Joseph who took one wicket in his two over spell and gave only nine runs.

The match moved forward with the batting innings of the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the batters such as Shai Hope who made 27 runs and Shimron Hetmyer who made 37 runs tried to chase the target.

The Warriors lost the match as they made only 106 runs in 13 overs. Now, Saint Lucia Kings will play the final match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024, and the Warriors will play a second qualifier against Barbados Royals, who won the eliminator match.

The finals of the CPL 2024 will be held on October 6, 2024, and Guyana National Stadium between Saint Lucia Kings and the winner of the second qualifier match.