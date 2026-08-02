Shaniqua Bascombe wins silver for Trinidad and Tobago at Commonwealth Games 2026

The 22-year-old sprinter claimed silver in the women’s 200m final with a time of 22.35 seconds, earning Trinidad and Tobago a podium finish at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Glasgow, Scotland: Sprinter Shaniqua Bascombe won her first-ever silver in the Commonwealth Games 2026 for Trinidad and Tobago. She recorded 22.35 seconds in the women’s 200m final and finished just behind Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands, who took gold in 22.07 seconds.

Shaniqua Bascombe proved her talent on one of the sport’s biggest international stages. Representing Team Trinidad and Tobago, Bascombe ran a tactically sound and aggressive race from start to finish.

Entering the final off a brilliant personal best effort in the semi-finals, Bascombe lined up against a formidable field that included top talent from across the Commonwealth. As the starter’s gun fired, she exploded out of the blocks and drove hard through the curve, holding strong form as she rounded into the home straight.

Bascombe pushed hard down the final stretch to challenge Hodge for the top spot. While Hodge pulled ahead to claim the gold, Bascombe held off strong late charges from Jamaica’s Alana Reid and Ashanti Moore to cross the line comfortably in second place. Reid took the bronze medal with a time of 22.56 seconds.

For 22-year-old Bascombe, this silver medal marks a defining milestone in her rising athletic career. Having previously impressed in junior competitions, including a gold medal victory in the 100 metres at the Junior Pan American Games, her success in Glasgow confirms her seamless transition into senior international competition.

Speaking after the race, Bascombe expressed her excitement and pride in delivering a podium finish for Trinidad and Tobago on her debut attempt. Her silver medal adds another proud moment to Team TTO’s track and field legacy at the Commonwealth Games.

With a Commonwealth Games medal now to her name, Bascombe has established herself as one of the bright young stars in Caribbean sprinting. Her impressive times and calm composure under pressure highlight a promising future as she builds toward future world championships and international games.

Sports fans across Trinidad and Tobago continue to celebrate Bascombe’s outstanding silver-medal performance, eager to see what the young sprinter will achieve next.