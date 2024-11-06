Five cruise ships bring thousands of passengers in St Kitts and Nevis; Mein Schiff I docks on maiden call

Mein Schiff I docked at Port Zante on its maiden call to the country and brought thousands of passengers.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of five cruise ships have been docked in St Kitts and Nevis in one day for the first time just after the commencement of the 2024-2025 cruise season. The vessels brought thousands of passengers on the shores while buzzing the cruise activities at Port Zante and the South Friar’s Bay.

Tuesday remained a historic day for St Kitts and Nevis as the destination welcomed vessels on the maiden call and the world’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas. Mein Schiff I docked at Port Zante on its maiden call to the country and brought thousands of passengers. Along with this, Icon of the Seas, Star Pride, and Aida Perla also docked at Port Zante, further buzzing activities and the tourist arrivals.

Mein Schiff I docked at Port Zante The fifth cruise ship Seabourn Quest also docked at Carambola at the Southeast Peninsula, marking tourism activities across the ports of St Kitts and Nevis. The passengers explored the country and supported the local community by investing in their products and offerings at the ports.

The Ministry of Tourism expressed delight and marked the occasion great for St Kitts and Nevis as it has showcased the popularity and demand of the country among the world tourists. Each cruise visits also symbolized the appeal of the destination for the top-tier and classic vessels that are known for their unforgettable and authentic experiences.

Mein Schiff I, on its maiden call

Mein Schiff I made its inaugural call to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday with the arrival of 2,894 passengers at Port Zante. With its visit, the country reintroduced TUI cruises and brought new experiences for the tourists as well as the local communities.

The ship is considered for its evolution in design in its class, offering great amenities and sustainable technology with great level of comfort and innovation. Starting in April 2018, the vessel features a 438-metre running track and cutting-edge facilities for the luxurious sea views and the experience.

Five cruise ships bring thousands of passengers in St Kitts and Nevis A welcome ceremony was also hosted by the ministry of tourism for the passengers and the captain at Port Zante where a special plaque was exchanged between the officials. The officials welcomed captain Jan Fritz Schubert who talked about the partnership between the cruise line and the country.

Icon of the Seas

World’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas has remained game-changer for the cruise sector of St Kitts and Nevis last season. The destination became the first Caribbean nation to welcome the ship in January 2024 when it started its official commercial operations and voyage from Miami.

Cruise season 2024/2025 at St Kitts and Nevis The cruise season 2024/2025 has also been kickstarted by Icon of Seas in St Kitts and Nevis, bringing over 5 thousand passengers in October 2024.

The passengers took guided tours around the country and enjoyed the world-class beaches, while supporting street vendors and local businesses across Port Zante and Basseterre.

One Million Cruise Passengers

St Kitts and Nevis is expected to welcome over one million cruise passengers for 2024-2025 season, as announced by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. The project will mark 22% hike in arrivals as compared to the previous year. The increased projection has been marked by the authentic cruise infrastructure of the country, including diverse tourism offierings and other global collaborations.

Five Cruise Ships in St Kitts and Nevis

This is not the first time that St Kitts and Nevis have welcomed several ships in one day during the cruise season. People visit the country to indulge in the rich history and culture while experiencing the warmth and friendly nature of the Kittitians and Nevisians.

In January 2024: Three cruise ships were docked at Port Zante in January 2024 with the arrival of world’s largest vessel- Icon of the Seas. Two other ships including AIDAluna and Club Med 2 has also accompanied the ship and contributed to the local economy growth in St Kitts and Nevis.

In March 2023: The month of March 2023 kickstarted with the arrival of five cruise ships including Celebrity Constellation, Arvia, Aida Diva, Carnival Spirit and Seabourn Ovation.

Two days after, three cruise ships arrived at Port Zante including MSC Sea Seaside, Star Flyer and the Celebrity Equinox. It has brought over hundreds of passengers for the exciting cruising activities.

Five cruise ships bring thousands of passengers in St Kitts and Nevis Four cruise ships were also docked in St Kitts and Nevis, bringing thousands of passengers at Port Zante. The ship, including Celebrity Constellation, Volendam, Seabourn Quest, and Royal Clipper, have made their calls to St Kitts and Nevis.

In February 2023: Port Zante buzzed with five cruise ships once again in February last year which had brought 15,904 passengers in St Kitts and Nevis on February 17, 2023. The ships including Aida Vida, MSC Seaside, Regal Princess, Star Flyer and the world’s second largest vessel- Wonder of the Seas brought economic activities.

In January 2022: Five cruise ships arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on January 26, 2022, marking an exceptional start to the new year season. Allure of the Seas, Celebrity Reflection, Grandeur of the Seas docked at Port Zante, Seabourn Odyssey docked at South Friar’s Bay and Sea Dream I docked at Basseterre Harbour.

In December 2021: Five cruise ships arrived at St Kitts and Nevis on December 18, 2021, bringing thousands of passengers. Four vessels, including Crystal Serenity, Enchanted Princess, Grandeur of the Seas, and Regal Princess, have arrived at Port Zante, while Seabourn Ovation docked at South Friar’s Bay.

In January 2020: Six ships such as Carnival Pride, Sea Dream II, Seabourn Odyssey, Symphony of the Seas and Viking Sea arrived in St Kitts and Nevis in one day on January 14, 2020. The vessels brought over 10,000 tourists to the destination, contributing towards the local economy.

In December 2019: Six mega cruise ships arrived in St Kitts and Nevis which included four vessels and two container ships on the christmas eve. The large vessels including MS Insignia, the MS Veendam, Crown Princess and the Freedom of the Seas docked at Port Zante and had brougt over 11,000 visitors.

Container vessels Midnight Czar and Tropical Shipping’s Unity also arrived at the Deepwater Port Cargo Pier, bringing over 2600 tons of cargo.

