Dominica Bike Festival 2026 welcomes more than 300 regional and international riders

The four-day festival features drag racing, stunt exhibitions, entertainment and an island tour, with participants from across the Caribbean, Brazil and the United States boosting tourism activity.

Dominica: The third annual Dominica Bike Festival is underway from July 31 to August 3. It is bringing together more than 300 regional and international motorcycle riders to Dominica for four days. The festival will include racing, stunt events, entertainment and an island tour.

The festival is organised by 767 Bike Life with support from the Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority. This year the festival has expanded from a two-day to a four-day programme. Riders are expected from across the Caribbean, as well as Brazil and the United States.

The event also features international guests including Brazilian stunt rider Vinicius Moffati, Lil E from St. Maarten, Miami Skeet from the United States. The festival will also feature automotive influencer Nick Lue.

It began on Friday, July 31, with the Weekend Starter along Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard at the Bayfront. The festival opened with featured music, motorcycle and vehicle displays, introductions of participating delegations and biker clubs. The opening also featured a group ride-through.

Activities continue at Canefield Airport on Saturday, August 1, with Speed & Power Day from 2 p.m. The programme includes drag racing, Iron Man challenges, rider competitions, prize challenges and entertainment.

Sunday, August 2, will include balance competitions, obstacle courses, wheelie demonstrations, stunt exhibitions and the Exhaust Sound-Off.

The festival will end on Monday, August 3, with the Island Tour Ride Out. Riders will depart from the Bayfront Cruise Ship Berth at 9 a.m. They will travel through several communities before ending at Le Village Beach Club at about 6 p.m.

This year more people are participating in the festival compared to 2025. The festival has attracted 233 visiting riders, 470 local riders and nearly 5,000 spectators during the two-day programme. This increment in visitors will increase visitor activity and would help accommodation providers, restaurants, transportation operators and other local businesses.

Safety is a main part of the festival, as riders, motorists and spectators are encouraged to follow traffic rules and other safety requirements throughout the weekend. The event is being coordinated with emergency and security services to support safe activities across the island.