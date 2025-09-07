CPL 2025 Live Updates: Warriors 6 down, need 27 runs to win, Stay tuned for live updates on Associates Times as the action unfolds in this thrilling CPL encounter.

The 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors face off against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence. Follow Associates Times for live coverage, real-time scores, and all the key moments from this exciting clash.