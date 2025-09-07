interCaribbean Airways to offer chance to win two VIP tickets to Jazz’n Creole Festival
2024-04-16 06:16:53
CPL 2025 Live Updates: Warriors 6 down, need 27 runs to win, Stay tuned for live updates on Associates Times as the action unfolds in this thrilling CPL encounter.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published
Updated
CPL 2025 live commentary
The 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors face off against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence. Follow Associates Times for live coverage, real-time scores, and all the key moments from this exciting clash.
Another big setback to the chase of the Warriors as they lost their 6th wicket in the 17th over of the game. Waqar Salamkheli dismissed Dwaine Pretoirus with his another googly at 10 runs off 13 balls, turning out to be massive wicket for Patriots.
The 17th over turned out to be big over for Patriots as they slowed down the chase as Warriors are now at 117 runs. They need 33 runs in 17 balls to win the game. The 17th over conceded 8 runs with one six by Romario Shepherd to Waqar Salamkheli on the last ball of the over.
As of now, the required run rate is 11.0 and the current run rate of the Warriors is 6.88, making it tough for them to chase the total.
Notably, the 16th over also turned out to be slow over for Warriors as they conceded nine runs with three doubles and three singles only, taking the total to 109 runs.
Guyana Amazon Warriors is chasing the total of 150 runs with a slow run rate as they lost their early wickets to the bowling of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Warriors lost their first wicket in the last over of the powrplay when Moeen Ali suffered a setback, leaving warriors at 41 runs which was quite easy for them.
Notably, the fifth over turned out to be big over for Warriors as Ben McDermott hit two back-to-back boudaries, requiring 127 runs in 96 balls to win. Even after the slow start, he took the chase to another level and tried to pace up the inning before losing the wicket.
After the first wicket, Warriors lost second wicket in the seventh over, taking the setback after the powerplay. McDermott was dismissed and Shai Hope was joined by Shirmon Hetmyer to the chase.
In the ninth over, Warriors lost their third wicket on the bowl of Naseem Shah as he bowled Hetmyer and sent him back to the podium. After this, they required 91 runs in 66 balls to win against Patriots and the chase have been slowed down.
Further, Warriors paced up their game with little shots as the 10th over conceded 8 runs with one four, 2 singles and 1 double. The four was hit by Shai Hope to Ashmead Need, taking the total to 67 runs.
After the strategic timeout, the 11th over also conceded 8 runs with one four to Waqar Salamkheli by Shai Hope. The 12th over tried to pace up things with four and singles as Hassan Khan hit boundary to Navin Bidaisee, taking the total to 85 runs with a loss of three wickets.
The 13th over again conceded only eight runs with singles, four and a wicket, taking the total to 93 runs.
As of now, team is required to make 41 runs in 22 balls to win the game as they are playing at 109 runs against SKN Patriots.
Beaten all ends up! 💥— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 8, 2025
Waqar Salamkheil bowls Moeen Ali!#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #GAWvSKNP #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/cCSiEjhMPH
As the inning of the Warriors is going slow, they lost their fifth wicket in the 14th over of the game. On the ball of Navin Bidaisee, Shai Hope who is considered a lost hope to the team knocked out. It is a huge wicket for Patriots as they are right back in the game. Navin goes wide of the crease from around the wicket and bowls it a tad shorter, angling in, around middle and leg.
Shai Hope lost his wicket at 31 runs off 27 balls.
In the 14th over, the team conceded only 3 runs with three singles, taking the total to 96 runs. Now, the team is required to make 53 runs in 34 balls to win the game.
Notably, the 13th over also remained slow for the Warriors as they lost their fourth wicket in the over. Hassan Khan was dismissed by Dominic Drakes of Patriots at 11 runs off 9 balls on the last b all of the over. The over conceded only 8 runs with four singles and one four.
The four was hit by Shai Hope to Dominic Drakes.
Warriors are heading to its second inning as they need 149 runs to win the game against Patriots who made 11 runs from the 20th over.
Jason Holder departed at 7 runs off 6 balls as Hassan Khan took the wicket on the third ball of the 13th over. The 13th over conceded only 5 runs with one four and one single and then one wicket.
Jason Holder lost his wicket to Hassan Khan after smashing four to Hassan Khan on the first ball. The total score of the team is now at 89 runs with the completion of 13th over.
The 11th over of the game finished with 7 runs for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, taking the total runs to 71. On the ball of the Hassan Khan, Mohammad Rizwan smashed fiery four and took the runs for the team.
The 12th over of the game also conceded four on the first ball of Gudakesh Motie as Mohammad Rizwan again took the charge and changed the dimensions of the game. The 12th over turned out to be a big over for the team with the four on the last ball of the game as Rizwan again formed a form for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
With these shots, he completed his half-century and has held the innings together for SKN Patriots despite the fall of wickets. He is playing at 52 runs off 39 balls and the total of the team is 87 after the completion of 12th over. The 12th over conceded 12 runs with two fours.
Rilee Rossouw lost his wicket to Gudakesh Motie of Guyana Amazon Warriors on the last ball of the 10th over. In the over, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots conceded 8 runs with one four on the first ball and other singles.
With these runs, the total score of Patriots at 64 runs and the current run rate of the team is 6.40. In the 9th over, the team conceded five runs with five singles only and made 56 runs in total till the over on the ball of Imran Tahir.
In the 8th over of the game, Mohammad Rizwan smashed six to Moeen Ali who floated it up, full and outside off. Rizwan dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and deposits it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
The 8th over conceded 11 runs for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with one six, 1 double and three singles, taking the total of the team to 51 runs.
Notably, in the 7th over, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots conceded six runs with six singles and took the total to 40 runs in the over on the ball of Imran Tahir of Guyana Amazon Warriors. While the last over of the powerplay ended with seven runs with one four and singles, taking the total to 34 runs.
Hassan Khan bowled the fifth over to SKN Patriots and took one wicket for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He dismissed Leniko Boucher of Patriots who were playing at 1 runs off 4 balls.
However, the first two balls of the over conceded no runs for Patriots and turned out to be dot, ending the fifth over with only 1 run and one wicket. With this, the score for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots reached to 27 runs. Warriors lost 3 wickets within the powerplay.
3️⃣ wickets fall in the powerplay!— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 8, 2025
Can the Patriots recover?#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #GAWvSKNP #BetExc pic.twitter.com/a9v3Y8kYb9
Kyle Mayers lost his wicket on the fifth ball of the 4th over to Romario Shepherd of Guyana Amazon Warriors who bowled him by switching to around the wicket. He tried to take the short ball short ball on, but he is rushed on the pull shot and gave the ball in the hands of Hassan Khan.
On the fourth ball of the fourth over, Mohammad Rizwan smashed a four to Shepherd, taking the total to 26 runs for SKN Patriots.
The third over of the game finished with 11 runs, conceding one six and one four for St Kits and Nevis Patriots. On the second ball of the over, Mohammad Rizwan slammed a fiery six to Dwaine Pretorius by managing to tug it across the line over mid-wicket for a flat biggie.
On the last ball of the over, Kyle Mayers took the crease and smashed a four to Dwaine Pretorius of Warriors by taking a step down the track and staying leg side of the ball. He further punches it sweetly through covers for a boundary.
With shots, the score of Patriots reached to 20 runs.
Samuel Badree is in the middle for the BetExc Pitch Check for Match 25 at Providence.#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #GAWvSKNP #BetExc pic.twitter.com/LdzOez5t1I— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 7, 2025
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost their first wicket in the second over and made 9 runs overall in the game against Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the ball of Gudakesh Motie, Andre Fletcher gave the ball air and invite to go big, however, Andre dances down the track but does not quite get to the pitch of the ball.
In the 2nd over, Patriots conceded 7 runs with one single which was hit by Andre Fletcher on the previous ball to Gudakesh Motie. Notably, the first over conceded only 2 runs for SKN Patriots with only 2 singles and four dot balls.
The toss was won by Guyana Amazon Warriors who decided to bowl first.