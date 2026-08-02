Basseterre Desalination Plant to deliver 24-hour water access across St. Kitts: PM Drew

The facility is expected to produce two million gallons of potable water daily, significantly improving water security and providing 24-hour access to around 70 percent of St. Kitts' population.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew called the desalination plant significant for the 24 hour water access in St. Kitts and Nevis during his extensive media tour on Friday.

Two years after initiating the historic project, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recently inspected the progress at the Basseterre Desalination Plant, a state-of-the-art facility designed to produce two million gallons of clean, drinkable water daily.

This critical infrastructure investment is designed to provide 24-hours water access to approximately 70 percent of the island’s population, directly addressing long standing water shortages caused by severe droughts and climate change.

By integrating desalination technology alongside new wells, expanded reservoirs, and upgraded distribution networks, the administration is driving a comprehensive solution to guarantee lasting water security for homes, schools, and businesses island-wide.

During an inspection of key national development projects, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew emphasised that securing reliable water is a top priority for the nation’s future.

“Water is not a luxury. It is essential to our health, our homes, our schools, our businesses and the continued development of our country,” Prime Minister Drew stated, highlighting the fundamental role clean water plays in everyday life and economic growth.

For years, residents in various communities across St. Kitts faced frustrating water disruption and rationing due to declining rainfall. To end these persistent struggles, the government implemented a structured, multi-faceted strategy. Rather than relying solely on traditional rainfall and underground aquifers, the government’s plan integrates modern seawater desalination technology alongside traditional infrastructure updates.

Reflecting on the systematic effort to fix the national water grid, Prime Minister Drew noted that past challenges required bold action. “For too long, water challenges have affected communities across St. Kitts,” Dr. Drew explained. “We therefore took a structured approach, investing in desalination, new wells, reservoirs, distribution upgrades, and other critical infrastructure, to build a stronger and more dependable system.”

The Basseterre facility stands out as one of the most vital public investments made in recent years. By turning seawater into safe drinking water using advanced treatment systems, the plant drastically reduces the island’s dependence on unpredictable weather patterns. The daily output of two million gallons significantly strengthens the national water supply, ensuring that families no longer have to worry about dry taps during peak hours or dry seasons.

Beyond the immediate boost in daily water production, engineers and utility crews are actively installing new pipelines to prevent leaks and building additional storage reservoirs to protect against emergency shortages. These infrastructure upgrades aim to ensure that water reaches even high-elevation and historically underserved neighborhoods across the island.

While acknowledging that achieving full island-wide coverage remains an ongoing process, officials remain confident about the country’s trajectory. As Prime Minister Drew concluded, “There is still more work to be done, but we are making real progress towards lasting water security for every household and community.”