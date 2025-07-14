Guyana: Worker Crushed by Excavator, Operator under investigation

Mervin Lohan, a father of four from Spart, Essequibo Coast, was recently promoted to chairman at his worksite.

Guyana: A 36-years-old Guyanese man was killed after an excavator was run over him by the operator. While the incident appears to be an accident allegation have surfaced over the operator that he intentionally runs the vehicle over him.

Mervin Lochan, a resident of Sparta, Essequibo Coast and a father of four was recently promoted to the position of chairman at the worksite. Reports indicated that the operator was reversing the vehicle when it struck Lochan who fell and then the excavator ran over him. Lochan was found later buried in sand.

According to the mother of the deceased, Lochan was also hit by the excavator earlier while working on the same site. She also expressed that jealousy over his promotion may have played a role in his death.

Yolanda Lochan, the mother while talking to local media said that she received a phone call while she was home regarding the accidental incident that occurred.

“I was at home, and I received a phone call. This morning, he leave to go to work, and like around quarter to eight, he leave home. He tell me he going… you know, with a good spirit. He say, ‘Mom, I leave in now,” the mother said.

She continued adding that his son was a devoted family man and expressed her frustration over the incident. She emphasized that it is not possible for an excavator operator to not see a worker who is around working there.

This is unfair,’ the grieving mother was seen stating as she described that Lochan was a family man with four kids, a wife and a mother to look for.

Locals have also been calling for justice into the case by citing their opinions through social media.

A user named Kelly Changa said, “So sad ..wondering if was an accident or a willful act. Condolences to his bereaved family.”

Another user named Joseph Baily wrote, “If this guy was part of the work crew, why is he not wearing a high visibility vest?”

The police officials have launched an investigation into the incident. The excavator and the excavator operator have also been taken into custody, with interrogations going on